



Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, while praising Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership on Monday, said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had recovered Rs 502 billion from the corrupt and looters in the past three years.

Previously, the NAB had only collected Rs 266 billion for 16 years, he said.

He said the office had filed credentials worth Rs 470 billion against elites and looters over the past three years. Some looters took refuge on bail, he added.

Gill said this was possible thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the effective encouragement of state institutions.

He said the NAB had achieved these achievements through non-political interference and encouragement of state institutions by Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf government led by Imran Khan.

NAB investigates charges against Miftah Ismail

In an investigation into a suspicious bank transaction case against top PML-N leader Miftah Ismail, the accountability watchdog looked into the matter. The agency revealed that the PM’s suspicious transaction was made through the PML-N leader’s bank account and questioned the source of four billion rupees in the leader’s account.

NAB sources further explain that Miftah Ismail earned this amount of money during his tenure. Earlier this year, then-then-finance minister Miftah Ismail was released on bail from prison due to the liquefied natural gas (LNG) scandal.

Big Fish Mega Corruption Cases Should Be Completed By Law: President NAB https://t.co/uCgplHvdFM via @dailytimespak

– Daily Times (@dailytimespak) July 14, 2021

In addition, according to sources, the court of accounts issued a release order to the former minister in the LNG case after the deposit of a bond of Rs 10 million by his lawyer in court.

NAB uncovers rupee 600 billion scandal in Port Qasim

The national media agency 92 News reported on July 17 that the National Accountability Bureau had searched for documents in connection with a scandal worth more than Rs.600 billion in Port Qasim.

The case concerns the contracts of the chairman of the Port Qasim Authority and collection customs with the QICT company, 92 News reported.

APP with additional entry via GVS News Desk

APP with additional entry via GVS News Desk

