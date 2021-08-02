Indonesia, Thai sidewalk stick; Iran is boosting business

Coronavirus restrictions in parts of Thailand and Indonesia will be extended as Iranian officials say new daily infections have reached an all time high.

The coronavirus lockdown in the Thai capital and more than two dozen other provinces will last for at least two more weeks, local media reported on Monday, citing a government official.

Apisamai Srirangson, spokesperson for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, was quoted by the Bangkok Post as saying the rules would be reassessed in mid-August but that she expected the restrictions to last until the end of the month unless there is an improvement. in numbers.

Citizens of the so-called “dark red zones”, which include Bangkok, are not allowed to travel to other parts of the country.

There is also a strict curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. while shopping malls, massage parlors and restaurants are closed.

Bangkok, the country’s largest city, currently accounts for nearly 40% of all new cases in Thailand.

Thailand was seen as a model country in the fight against the pandemic last year but infections have been on the rise since April.

Indonesia aims to start gradually reopening its economy in September, a senior minister said on Monday, as the government announced an extension of movement restrictions until next week in parts of the archipelago.

Driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, Indonesia has faced an exponential increase in coronavirus cases over the past month that has overwhelmed hospitals and spiked COVID-19 deaths to record levels.

But Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Monday the wave of infections had passed its peak, with daily confirmed cases falling.

Authorities have imposed traffic restrictions since July 3, and government officials have announced that the most stringent “level 4” restrictions will remain in place in parts of Java and Bali and other cities.

It was not immediately clear whether there would be a slack in the capital Jakarta.

“We must remain vigilant and continue to take measures to control the cases,” President Joko Widodo said in a statement.

Luhut Pandjaitan, a minister overseeing containment measures, said authorities were aiming to further reopen economic activity in September.

“The reopening of economic activities will depend on vaccination,” Luhut said.

Less than 10 percent of the target population has been fully immunized, according to the health ministry.

Health Minister Budi said the country is to receive 258 million doses of the vaccine between August and December, with the possible addition of 72 million doses, enough to meet a target of 70 million vaccines per month in August and September.

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported more than 37,000 new coronavirus infections on Monday, a single-day record for the country.

State television said health workers had recorded 37,189 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, surpassing the previous daily high of 34,951 infections reported on Tuesday.

In addition, there were 411 deaths, bringing the country’s total death toll from the pandemic to 91,407 – the highest in the Middle East.

Iranian health authorities have regularly warned that hospitals in the capital Tehran and other major cities are inundated with COVID-19 patients.

Also on Monday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ordered the government to discuss the possibility of shutting down the country for two weeks, which Health Minister Saeed Namaki had requested the day before.

Namaki in a letter to Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters, suggested the military could help enforce a lockdown.

The authorities avoided imposing onerous rules on a population ill-equipped to support them.

Iran, which has suffered the region’s worst virus outbreak, is reeling from a series of crises: tough US sanctions, global isolation, heat wave, the worst blackouts in recent memory and protests in course against water shortages in the southwest.

Less than 4% of Iranians have been fully immunized.

with AP and DPA