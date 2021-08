Forum: Dave Wells: Trump sows suspicion, distrust

The Bryan Times,

Over the past five years, I have discovered that arguing with Trump’s true believers is a futile exercise. It would be more productive to chat with the rocks in your yard. There is no evidence that can be produced that will convince these people that Joe Biden is the president and that Donald Trump is a loser.

If you think the disorganized groups of people who make up the Democratic Party may have carried out massive electoral fraud on a scale to tip the election in favor of Joe Biden under the noses of GOP governors, GOP election officials, legislatures from the GOP states and the GOP judges, then I have prime swamps in Florida that I’m sure you’ll be interested in buying or investing in.

The MAGA / QANON crowd has wasted far too much time and energy focusing on a morally crippled individual whose unwavering incompetence is responsible for more than 500,000 needless American deaths, and it is not over yet. When he is not installed as president, the date will be pushed back to December or 2022 and it will be another opportunity for Trump to milk his gullible supporters for more donations, even though most can hardly afford it. PT Barnum was right, there is a sucker born every minute and Trump has developed an odd talent for luring these people like moths into a flame so he can exploit and enjoy them to the fullest.

Trump tries to define the Republican Party even more by endorsing only candidates who support his Big Lie about the stolen election (they didn’t). It’s hard to imagine the party surviving much longer on the stale air of lies and deception perpetrated by Trump and his allies and perpetrated by the BS Factory on Animal Channel (aka Fox News). There has been so much suspicion and mistrust sown by these people that it will take heroic efforts on the part of civic citizens and Americans who always value fair and impartial elections to remedy the current situation. The work continues.

Dave wells

Bryan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bryantimes.com/forum-dave-wells-trump-sows-suspicion-mistrust/article_9e708a7e-504b-5a47-96d5-cfd50c34b0b7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos