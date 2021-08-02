Chances of power-sharing pact dwindle amid Taliban gains





The specter of a deadly civil war looms in Afghanistan, as hope for a negotiated peaceful power-sharing deal between President Ashraf Ghani’s government and the Taliban quickly fades. The Taliban refuse to agree to a ceasefire and insist that Ghani withdraw. He also wants talks to take place to create an Islamic emirate of Afghanistan, a proposal unacceptable to Ghani and perhaps also to the United States.

If the stalemate persists, unpredictable radical forces could emerge in and around Afghanistan, with far-reaching implications for the world. In this interconnected globalized world, no country will stay safe even if it is thousands of kilometers away. The root cause of what we are currently seeing in Afghanistan is the result of decades of foreign intervention by the USSR and the United States and interference from Pakistan.

Even now, the way the world is warming up to the obscurantist Taliban would by no means create an atmosphere where they would be forced to seek a solution at the negotiating table. So why then is the world now expecting the Taliban to be reasonable and talk to Ashraf Ghani? Why would they talk? They now control more than half of the country’s territory and four of the seven international trade routes connecting Afghanistan to Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Iran and Pakistan, generating massive revenues to further fuel their war.

Once the Taliban captured the Wakhan Corridor that connects Afghanistan to China across a 76 km-long border, it became imperative for China to appease the group to protect its soft underbelly from Uyghur separatism in Xinjiang. . In a meeting with Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tianjin on July 27, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described the group as a vital military and political force in Afghanistan that is expected to play an important role in the reconstruction of the country. Conversely to the gesture, the Taliban assured China that they would not allow the use of its territory by a terrorist group against a third country.

Previously, Taliban leaders had given Russia a similar assurance, with the latter fearing that the Taliban takeover could fuel insurgencies in Central Asian countries like Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Likewise, Iran held a separate meeting with the Taliban leadership to maintain its influence and ensure the safety and security of the Hazara Shiite population there.

For once, we must agree with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that his country would be the most affected in the region, but it is not because it shares a 2,640 km long border with Afghanistan. Pakistan is part of the problem facing Afghanistan today, and it cannot escape responsibility for its past wrongs and the future consequences that flow from them.

The stake now is the Pakistani economy and the internal security situation. Economically, Pakistan wants the Western world to continue to grant it the benefit of a generalized system of preferences which helps to export goods to European Union countries at almost zero import duty. Likewise, he wants to escape the Financial Action Task Force sword hanging over his head.

This means that Pakistan needs the Western world to support its economy, but on an internal security front, it expects the Taliban takeover to help contain the activities of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan ( TTP) and Baloch separatists.

This explains the difficult situation in which Pakistan finds itself. He can’t go solo with the Taliban like last time. It would first need the approval of its two benefactors, the United States and China. This does not appear to be happening at the moment, as no one is prepared to take the Taliban’s assurances at face value.

Rather than rushing to make a Faustian deal with the Taliban for narrow economic and strategic interests, the world should support the formation of a democratic government elected through a free and fair process. External interventions and interference have only prevented Afghanistan from becoming a modern and vibrant nation-state responding to the aspirations of its people. Pakistan should have learned from the past that bowing to the obscurantist mullahs in its backyard would only add to the turmoil in the region and as Imran Khan rightly says, he would suffer the most. (The writer is a former Intelligence Bureau officer, who served in Pakistan)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/defence/power-sharing-pact-chances-recede-amid-talibans-gains/articleshow/84985232.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos