Politics
Boris Johnson promises ‘simple’ travel system as NHS Covid app changed
At 4 a.m. this morning, fully vaccinated arrivals from the United States and the 27 EU countries were no longer required to self-quarantine, opening the door to pleasure travel and the long-awaited reunion.
Yet despite the emotional scenes in many airport terminals, reports of an “orange watch list” for holiday destinations that could quickly turn red in some places sparked a backlash.
Boris Johnson is committed to creating a “simple and user-friendly” system for overseas travel.
Read what he said, like Greg Dickinson States why would he cancel the holidays in Spain and Greece this summer.
Ross clark broad outlines why the UK’s international travel policy is totally illiberal – even with the latest exemptions.
Life After Death Threats: Collett’s Path to Olympic Glory
The Great Britain eventing team won gold after produce a dominant display in the show jumping final at Tokyo Equestrian Park. The victory of Oliver Townend, Tom McEwen and Laura Collett capped a particularly astonishing rise for the latter of the trio, who received death threats after two-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Kauto Star died in a freak accident and lost sight in one eye after being in a coma after a terrible fall. Elsewhere, Laurel Hubbard, the reluctant historian at the center of the debate over transgender people in sport, has failed in her bid for a controversial women’s weightlifting medal, as Team GB’s Emily Campbell. became the first British woman to win a medal in the sport. In cycling, the British men’s pursuit team received a lifeline after an Australian rider’s handlebars collapsed, while the women staged a showdown with the United States. Here is what happened. In women’s hockey, Great Britain won a tense penalty shootout.
PS: Parents of a Belarusian sprinter who was granted asylum by Poland after refusing a forced eviction from the Games have been informed by Belarusian officials that their daughter was recruited by foreign spies and that she had to go home. Find out how the scandal developed.
Bungling goons: the strange kidnapping of Frank Sinatra Jr
The senseless and failed kidnapping of 19-year-old Frank Sinatra Jr, son of the great singer Frank and younger brother of Nancy, was one of the most infamous kidnappings in American history. The full story of this extraordinary crime is the subject of a new 10-part podcast titled The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra, in which narrator John Stamos, star of the Disney + Big Shot sports comedy, speaks with the last surviving kidnapper, 81-year-old Barry Worthington Keenan. Martin chilton reconstructs how the former real estate agent, hearing divine voices, hired two men to commit the “lucrative” crime – and how chaos ensued.
Also in the news: other headlines today
Profaned church | A Grade II listed medieval church was vandalized in a horrible attack Only 10 days after reopening following restoration work. St Mary Magdalene Caldecote in Hertfordshire had been open for just over a week before vandals smashed windows, set off dry powder extinguishers and poured bleach on the altar and pews, causing thousands pounds of damage. See the damage.
Around the world: UK summons Iranian ambassador
British Minister for the Middle East today summoned the Iranian ambassador as the UK drew up retaliatory plans for a drone strike that killed a UK citizen on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman. James Cleverly told Iranian Ambassador Mohsen Baharvand that Iran must “immediately cease actions that endanger international peace and security,” according to the Foreign Ministry. It came as British investigators were dispatched to the Gulf to investigate the damaged Mercer Street ship, which was struck by at least one drone in the Arabian Sea last week. Read on for more details.
Monday interview
“You put your boobs out on Instagram and hope for the best”
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/08/02/monday-evening-uk-news-briefing-todays-top-headlines-telegraph/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]