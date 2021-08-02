EU sends aid to Turkey as forest fires rage | News | DW





The European Union announced on Monday that it would send three tankers to Turkey to tackle the forest fires that have been burning near the Mediterranean coast in Antalya since last Wednesday, saying it “stands in full solidarity with Turkey in this matter. very difficult period “. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu thanked Brussels for its support. EU planes, one from Croatia and two from Spain, will operate alongside teams from Russia, Iran, Ukraine and Azerbaijan to assist residents and Turkey’s regional and national efforts. How is the Turkish Erdogan dealing with the crisis? The aid comes as Turkey’s strongman President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government come under fire for handling the situation. Ankara initially sought to blame the fires on the Kurdish arsonists, but was forced to relinquish that position as the number of fires and deaths began to rise. The affected region has been in the throes of extreme drought for months and as fires continue to rage, the slowness of the government’s response was quickly compounded by the admission that it did not have enough planes to tackle the country’s deadliest forest fires sufficiently in decades. Additionally, President Erdogan has been criticized on social media for being totally out of touch when he threw bags full of tea at residents of one of the worst affected regions in the country. The publicity stunt came as Erdogan, surrounded by a heavy police escort, was giving political speeches in and around Marmaris. Currently, government planes and helicopters are at work as locals scour buckets of water up the hills to do their part. Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said more than 130 fires had been recorded in dozens of cities across Turkey since Wednesday. Seven of them, mostly near the southern resorts of Antalya and Marmaris, are still burning. Politician Engin Ozkoc from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Turkey’s largest opposition party, called on Pakdemirli to resign, saying: “You do not deserve this ministry. You did not plan this and bought firefighting planes. “ Europe facing the “climate threat”, according to an official from neighboring Greece The fires in Turkey were fueled by high winds and low humidity, resulting in temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across the region. They come as southern Europe finds itself in the throes of a prolonged heat wave with more and more large fires raging in Italy, Spain and Greece. Across the Strait of Marmaris, neighboring Greece is battling more than 100 fires. “We are no longer talking about climate change but about a climate threat,” said Greek Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias, who drew a clear line between rising temperatures and fierce fires across the continent . Forest fires in Turkey have now killed eight people and forced thousands to evacuate their homes. js / aw (AFP, Reuters)

