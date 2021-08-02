The 3rd policeman, Gunther Hashida, commits suicide





Supporters of Donald Trump gather in front of the Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021.

Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A Washington, DC police officer committed suicide, making him the third cop to kill himself after defending the United States Capitol during the January 6 riot by Trump supporters.

The officer, Gunther Hashida, 43, was found dead at his home last Thursday, according to a Washington Police spokesperson, who confirmed Hashida’s manner of death.

“We are in mourning as a department as our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of Officer Hashida,” spokeswoman Brianna Burch said.

Hashida at the time of her death was assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division of the Metropolitan Police Department. He joined the MPD in May 2003.

Capitol Hill Police Office Brian Sicknick, who collapsed in his office after responding to the riot, died Jan. 7 of two strokes. Washington’s chief medical examiner said “everything that happened” during the riot played a role in Sicknick state.

Two other officers who responded to the Capitol riot died of suicide within a month of the attack.

These officers, Jeffrey Smith of the MPD and Howard Liebengood of the Capitol Police, had both been in their service for more than a decade.

A crowdfunding page set up on Sunday to pay for a memorial service for Hashida on Monday afternoon had raised nearly $ 14,000 from more than 130 donors. The GoFundMe page, which has a donation goal of $ 50,000, says Hashida “leaves behind a loving wife, sister, 3 children and a wonderful family.”

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

“In his job as an officer with the DC Metropolitan Police Department, he worked to serve and protect the public,” Page said. “He was a dedicated and loving husband and father. This fund will help support his memorial service and his family in the loss of his love and guidance.”

The January 6 riot began after then-President Donald Trump urged participants at a rally outside the White House to march to the Capitol, where a joint session of Congress was meeting to formally confirm victory from Joe Biden’s Electoral College as the next president.

Hundreds of Trump supporters have invaded the grounds and buildings of the Capitol, disrupting the debate.

More than 500 people have been arrested for crimes related to the invasion. More than 100 police officers were injured in the melee.

At a congressional hearing last week, four officers described being attacked, reprimanded and threatened with death by crowds of people, many of whom brandished weapons.

“I was in danger of being stripped and killed with my own gun, as I heard chants of ‘Kill him with his own gun’,” said MPD officer Michael Fanone.

Another cop, the Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, expressed his frustration when hearing some members of Congress who downplayed the danger of the riot.

“The same people that we helped, the same people that we gave them the time they took to get to safety, now they’re attacking us, they’re attacking our characters,” Gonell said.

