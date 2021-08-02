Xi Jinping and his minions who meddle with gold

So far, these are all attacks by Chinese officials on foreign media. But for its own citizens who dare to differ from China’s definition of Olympic dignity parties, the consequences are more serious. Loading Woe to the man from Hong Kong who stood in a mall watching Edgar Cheung Ka-long’s show winning the gold medal in fencing and booed when the Chinese national anthem was played. Police examined CCTV footage from the mall, identified the assailant, and arrested him. He faces up to three years in prison for insulting the anthem. How to reconcile the impressive athletic domination of China over the Games with the adolescent hypersensitivity of its officials to infringements, real or imagined? Does Beijing realize how silly this looks? The paradox of the great power of parties with paranoid characteristics has its origins in the early days of modern China, explains Peter Martin, author of a new book, Chinese Civil Army: The Making of Wolf Warrior Diplomacy, published by Oxford University Press.

It’s been an ongoing struggle since the founding of the People’s Republic of China to get its message across to the world, a world that distrusts its founding principles, Martin tells me. After decades of civil war, foreign occupation, unrest and revolution, the new republic was fragile and impoverished. Martin writes that the PRC’s model of diplomacy was defined by its first Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zhou Enlai, in 1949. Loading After purging the entire diplomatic corps of the old regime, Zhou assembled a newly recruited diplomatic staff in China of just 170, a mix of recent college graduates, revolutionary peasants, and local administrators. Most had never been abroad. Zhou told the group: The armed struggle and the diplomatic struggle are similar. The diplomatic staff is the People’s Liberation Army in civilian clothes. This feeling of militant vulnerability in a hostile world continues despite Chinese influence. We see this huge economy and this growing military apparatus which is very formidable; we see something intimidating, but they feel attacked on all fronts, says Martin, a Bloomberg reporter in Washington. On their record in terms of human rights, their industrial policy, in Taiwan, they hear Joe Biden talk about the competition of democracies with authoritarianism as an organizing principle. They see it all and they see a world that is hostile to them.

But surely, can many Chinese professional diplomats see the country more objectively? And surely they can see that their tactics are backfiring? One of the Chinese diplomats recently posted a single emoji as a tweet explaining how China will treat its critics: a raised middle finger. They can’t be serious. Peter Martin says that, for the individual Chinese diplomat, there is a very human factor at work: at the individual level, they see Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign that punished 1.5 million officials, they see Xis experiment with re-education camps in Xinjiang. , they see him abolish term limits for himself, and they recognize the signs of China’s own history. In other words, they see Xi for being a ruthless authoritarian bent on absolute power. Loading There is a very strong feeling that public servants should prioritize their personal safety in the political system. Xi has overthrown former Politburo committee members, no one is safe. To protect themselves, they know they have to look like Xi himself, with a much more aggressive international stance. Their behavior is rooted in fear and ambition. So there’s a good reason why Chinese diplomats seem oblivious to how odious their tactics seem to the world. It is not their priority audience. Because, as Martin says, they mostly perform for an audience of one. Xi Jinping.