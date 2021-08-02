PM launches e-RUPI for digital payment | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched an e-RUPI of unique person-and-purpose contactless, cashless digital vouchers that would catalyze the direct transfer of grants to beneficiaries without any leakage. Although e-RUPI vouchers are initially available for health services, they would gradually cover other government social protection schemes and could also be used by the business sector. Besides the government, if an organization wants to help someone with their treatment, education or any other work, then they can donate an e-RUPI voucher instead of money. He will ensure that the money he donated is used for the job the amount was donated for, PM Modi said at the digital voucher launch. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in association with the Department of Financial Services (DFS), the National Health Authority (NHA), the Department of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and commercial banks, have developed the digital solution. Users of this unique and transparent payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payment application or online banking access, at merchants accepting e-RUPI. The e-RUPI would be shared with beneficiaries for a specific purpose or activity by organizations or the government via SMS or QR code, NPCI said on its website. This contactless e-RUPI is simple, safe and secure because it keeps the contact details of beneficiaries completely confidential. The whole process of transaction through this voucher is relatively faster and at the same time reliable, as the required amount is already stored in the voucher, he added. During the launch of the voucher, the Prime Minister said that the e-RUPI voucher will play a huge role in making Direct Benefit Shifting (DBT) more efficient in digital transactions in the country and bring a new dimension to digital governance. So far more than 17.5 lakh crore was transferred directly to the accounts of the poor through DBT, benefiting 900 million Indians in the form of a cooking gas subsidy, ration, medical treatment, scholarship, pension and payment of wages . Bharat Panchal, CRO at fintech company FIS, said: The new digital payment method – e-RUPI – is a prepaid voucher that can be issued directly to citizens after verification of cell phone number and identity. The e-RUPI voucher will be issued in the form of a QR code or an e-voucher in the form of an SMS string to the beneficiary’s mobile number. The beneficiary can redeem the voucher without a card, digital payment application or online banking access, at the service provider. It would be a very useful instrument for those who are unaware of the use of the digital platform, but the government can extend the monetary support in digital form directly to citizens in a waterproof way in the form of an electronic voucher. prepaid powered by UPI. [Unified Payment Interface]. TV Narendran, chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said the new payment mechanism would guarantee monetary support to citizens without the intervention of intermediaries. It will also be a great tool for businesses, through which they can expand employee and community social protection programs, he said.

