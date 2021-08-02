Opinion: Like too many Americans, Trump believed in internet conspiracy theories





President Donald Trump speaks at the January 6 rally to challenge Congress’ certification of the 2020 presidential election results. REUTERS / Jim Bourg

The disgraced and twice impeached former president Donald Trump has a well-deserved reputation not only for lying but also for repeating outlandish and easily refuted untruths. For example, his claim that his inauguration drew the largest crowd of all time (it didn’t), or that millions of illegal votes caused the loss of his popular vote.

Like many, I have often wondered where Trump got this from? Is he inventing it as he goes along? Does he really believe what he says?

The recent release of handwritten notes taken by an aide commemorating Trump’s conversations with Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen inadvertently answered some of these questions. After Rosen and his aide told Trump his claims about voter fraud were wrong, Trump replied: You might not follow the internet like I do.

And there we have it. Instead of relying on conventional notions of what constitutes authority to resolve a dispute (for example, the many judges who have reviewed and dismissed the allegations of Trump and his lawyers and dismissed them, often in disbelief), goes on the Internet and finds that the allegations of electoral fraud are in fact true.

Recent studies on how easily we fall for fake news help explain Trump’s internet addiction to validate his claims. It’s not so much a question of confirmation bias (Trump is likely to believe something that matches his previous beliefs) as it is bad reasoning and misreading. If you scroll quickly and don’t think too much about what you read, you’re more likely to believe such far-fetched claims that Hillary Clinton runs a pedophile ring from the basement of a pizza place.

The infamous Trump doesn’t read. No one-page memos, no daily intelligence reports, nothing at all. His aides have resorted to images to convey information and appealed to Trump’s vanity. Reuters reported in 2017 that National Security Council officials strategically included Trump’s name in as many paragraphs as possible, as he continues to read if it is mentioned, according to a source, who relayed conversations he has. had with NSC officials.

So you can imagine how a website claiming that Trump had the election stolen would get Trump’s attention. Unlike a legal judgment or nuanced intelligence report, Trump could grasp the content in a second. His name appears every few lines, and best of all, the site says what Trump wants to hear. No wonder Trump is following the internet as closely as he is.

But the problem isn’t that Trump is illiterate and can’t distinguish between a trusted source and an untrusted source. It’s because millions of Americans can’t do the same. As recently as May 2021, a Reuters / Ipsos poll found that a quarter of that country still believes Donald Trump is the real president. Given that the population of the United States is approximately 328.2 million people, that means that approximately 82 million people are as deceived as Donald Trump.

How is it possible ? Because most Americans, it seems, don’t get their news from print, television, or radio, but from a digital device. Internet, in other words. And the Internet discourages in-depth reading and encourages skimming. The internet is encouraging exactly what makes Donald Trump, and millions of others, believe in conspiracy theories.

So the real lesson in the story of Trump pressuring the Justice Department to obey his orders is not so much how close we are to tyranny, there is already plenty of evidence that this is how the internet has corrupted our ability to reason and distinguish fact from fiction. The internet is responsible for what I like to call the stupidization of America.

How to prevent another Donald Trump from taking power? How do we recover our ability to reason and shout bullshit about fake news?

Take a book.

Peter C. Hermanis Professor of English Literature at San Diego State University. He has published on Shakespeare, Milton, and terrorism literature, and has published essays in Salon, Inside Higher Ed, as well as Times of San Diego. His most recent book is Unspeakable: Literature and Terrorism from the Gunpowder Plot to 9/11 (Routledge, 2020).

