Indonesia Extends Lockdown After Decrease in Covid-19 Cases, SE Asia News & Top Stories





JAKARTA – Indonesia has extended its partial lockdown by a week, after the month-long restrictions succeeded in reducing the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Java and Bali. “We have started to see improvements, but things are very dynamic and fluctuate. We must remain vigilant and (continue) efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19,” President Joko Widodo said at a conference of press Monday August 2. ) evening. The death rate remains high, however, fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus which prevails in the majority of cases. The ongoing lockdown that began on July 3 covers parts of Java and Bali, and 15 other cities and regencies in places such as Sumatra and Sulawesi. It resulted in the suspension of most activities and the closure of non-essential public places, including shopping malls, places of worship and parks. Java and Bali are now reporting less than half of the number of daily confirmed cases reported in mid-July, Health Minister Budi Sadikin said in a previous press briefing on Monday. Budi, however, acknowledged that other areas have started to experience an upsurge in infections, but noted that these areas are less densely populated compared to Java and Bali, and similar control measures could be applied there. Getting away from some of these places can be difficult, however, he says. These measures include stepping up testing and tracing, and establishing an oxygen supply working group in each hot spot area to deal with hospital shortages. Indonesia has also boosted drug supplies, after local manufacturers increased production and drug importers secured larger orders, Budi said. “We are more ready on this front now,” he said. Indonesia has so far reported around 3.5 million cases and more than 97,000 deaths from Covid-19. On Monday, it recorded 22,404 new cases, while 1,568 other people have died in the previous 24 hours. It has consistently reported daily deaths in excess of 1,500 over the past week. “We had predicted the worst-case scenario of 70,000 new cases daily, and thank goodness the peak we saw was 57,000 before the curve turned down,” Budi said. , pointing out that testing had dramatically increased to 200,000 per day. , between 60,000 and 70,000. “We will continue to increase testing to make sure we detect infected people early and treat them quickly,” he added. A recent survey of 31 hospitals found that the number of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital with a blood oxygen saturation level below 80% – or those with severe shortness of breath – has doubled to reach 1,669 in July, compared to the previous month. A normal level of oxygen saturation is at least 95 percent. Mr Budi said the death rate was high as many patients were rushed to hospital. “Many have kept it to themselves, choosing to be cared for by family members instead of going to the hospital. They mistakenly think that catching Covid-19 is a shame and they want to hide it. let’s educate them, ”Budi added.

