Politics
Ratcliffe asks IOC to move 2022 Winter Games out of Beijing
Former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe calls on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Games out of Beijing – saying the Chinese Communist Party should not be rewarded after it triggers, then covers up and blocks the investigation into the coronavirus pandemic.
Ratcliffe wrote in an editorial published by Fox News that “the world – and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) – should not allow Beijing to enjoy the benefits of hosting a large-scale global event while rejecting transparency and refusing to allow investigations, let alone to answer, on the deaths of millions of people around the world. “
He went on to call on the IOC to deny Beijing “the ability to restore its global image despite its crimes”.
Ratcliffe argued that the CCP’s conduct throughout the pandemic represents the antithesis of the spirit of the Olympics, adding that their behavior has “proven once again that they are not friends of the world.”
“The seven Olympic values are friendship, excellence, respect, courage, determination, inspiration and equality. The CCP’s cover-up of the origins of viruses has proven once again that they are not friends of the world, ”he wrote.
“They have shown a commitment to excellence in little other than their efforts to suppress the truth. They continue to disrespect the memory of millions of COVID victims and attempt to intimidate anyone who shows the courage and determination to stand up to them. “
The article comes on the same day that a Republican-led congressional inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus purported to prove in a report that the deadly virus emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
According to Rep. Michael McCaul, “a preponderance of evidence proves that all roads lead” to the lab, and he went on to say, “We believe the virus leaked in late August or early September 2019.”
In his editorial, Ratcliffe provides his “informed opinion” that the escape originated from the Wuhan laboratory, writing: “I have had access to all of the most sensitive US government information related to the pandemic. My informed opinion is that the laboratory leak theory is not just a ‘possibility’, at the very least, it looks more like a probability, if not very close to a certainty. ”
China last week rejected a plan by the World Health Organization to investigate the theory of lab leaks.
The WHO is just one of many organizations and scientists who have changed their minds in recent months on the origin of the virus, now admitting that a leak is possible.
In addition to Ratcliffe’s call to move the Olympics over the Chinese Communist Party’s Covid lies, last week a bipartisan amendment was pushed through the House of Representatives to force a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 games, co-sponsored by the Democratic Representative Tom Malinowski and Republican Representative Michael Waltz. The effort would punish China for human rights violations.
China won the 2022 Winter Olympics in 2015. If hosted there, Beijing would become the first city to host both summer and winter games, after hosting the first in 2008.
According to Ratcliffe, this is not an honor that should be bestowed upon Communist China, writing: “Their whole system is designed to only inspire loyalty to their oppressive regime, which rejects equality – and even basic dignity. – to minorities living under his reign.
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2021/08/02/ratcliffe-calls-on-ioc-to-move-2022-winter-games-out-of-beijing/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]