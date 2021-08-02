Ratcliffe asks IOC to move 2022 Winter Games out of Beijing

Former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe calls on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Games out of Beijing – saying the Chinese Communist Party should not be rewarded after it triggers, then covers up and blocks the investigation into the coronavirus pandemic.

Ratcliffe wrote in an editorial published by Fox News that “the world – and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) – should not allow Beijing to enjoy the benefits of hosting a large-scale global event while rejecting transparency and refusing to allow investigations, let alone to answer, on the deaths of millions of people around the world. “

He went on to call on the IOC to deny Beijing “the ability to restore its global image despite its crimes”.

Ratcliffe argued that the CCP’s conduct throughout the pandemic represents the antithesis of the spirit of the Olympics, adding that their behavior has “proven once again that they are not friends of the world.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a ceremony on June 29, 2021. PA

“The seven Olympic values ​​are friendship, excellence, respect, courage, determination, inspiration and equality. The CCP’s cover-up of the origins of viruses has proven once again that they are not friends of the world, ”he wrote.

“They have shown a commitment to excellence in little other than their efforts to suppress the truth. They continue to disrespect the memory of millions of COVID victims and attempt to intimidate anyone who shows the courage and determination to stand up to them. “

The article comes on the same day that a Republican-led congressional inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus purported to prove in a report that the deadly virus emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

People walk past an exhibit featuring winter sporting events for the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. PA

According to Rep. Michael McCaul, “a preponderance of evidence proves that all roads lead” to the lab, and he went on to say, “We believe the virus leaked in late August or early September 2019.”

In his editorial, Ratcliffe provides his “informed opinion” that the escape originated from the Wuhan laboratory, writing: “I have had access to all of the most sensitive US government information related to the pandemic. My informed opinion is that the laboratory leak theory is not just a ‘possibility’, at the very least, it looks more like a probability, if not very close to a certainty. ”

China last week rejected a plan by the World Health Organization to investigate the theory of lab leaks.

A worker stands in front of the National Ski Jumping Center, one of the venues for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. PILIPE ROMAIN / EPA-EFE / Shuttersto

The WHO is just one of many organizations and scientists who have changed their minds in recent months on the origin of the virus, now admitting that a leak is possible.

In addition to Ratcliffe’s call to move the Olympics over the Chinese Communist Party’s Covid lies, last week a bipartisan amendment was pushed through the House of Representatives to force a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 games, co-sponsored by the Democratic Representative Tom Malinowski and Republican Representative Michael Waltz. The effort would punish China for human rights violations.

China won the 2022 Winter Olympics in 2015. If hosted there, Beijing would become the first city to host both summer and winter games, after hosting the first in 2008.

A general view of the Athletes’ Village for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Getty Images

According to Ratcliffe, this is not an honor that should be bestowed upon Communist China, writing: “Their whole system is designed to only inspire loyalty to their oppressive regime, which rejects equality – and even basic dignity. – to minorities living under his reign.