Turkish Erdogan talks about democracy and stability with Tunisian Saied





President Tayyip Erdogan told his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied that the continuation of the work of the Tunisian parliament was important for the region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a statement after visiting Manavgat and Marmaris to inspect the wildfire disaster in Marmaris, Turkey on July 31, 2021 (Reuters)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed the importance of peace and stability in Tunisia during a telephone conversation with the country’s President Kais Saied. According to a statement made Monday by the Communication Directorate of the Presidency, during the telephone call, developments in Tunisia, bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed. President Erdogan stressed that preserving the stability, internal peace and tranquility of Tunisia is extremely important for the well-being of the region, and said that they are closely following developments in Tunisia in this regard. . In a statement, the Turkish presidency said that Erdogan “stressed that the Tunisian parliament (…) to maintain its operations despite all the difficulties was important for the democracy of Tunisia and the region”, adding that the work of the Parliament was “vital”. READ MORE: Tunisia places key judge under house arrest, Ennahda calls for dialogue President @RTErdoganhad a telephone conversation with Tunisian President Kays Said. pic.twitter.com/EcDYmr6zuw – President of the Republic of Turkey (@tcbestepe) August 2, 2021 “Erdogan declared that it was very precious that Tunisian democracy be protected, that its freedoms be guaranteed and that the reign of Tunisia be respected,” the statement said. Expressing that they believe that Tunisia will overcome this difficult period and pursue its path much stronger, President Erdogan stressed that the continuation of the activities of the Tunisian Assembly, which is the inspiration for the democratic transition in the region, despite all difficulties, is important both for Tunisia and for democracy in the region. Stressing that it is vital for the Assembly to continue its work as a platform to produce healthy solutions to problems, discussion and dialogue, President Erdogan said that the protection of democracy, the guarantee of freedoms and respect for the rule of law in Tunisia is very precious. READ MORE: Tunisia investigates major political parties as governance crisis deepens Tunisian President relieves finance, agriculture and technology ministers Tunisian President Kais Saied relieved of their functions the Minister of Finance and Economy and the Minister of Communications and Technology, who is also acting Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources, the page said on Monday. the presidency on Facebook. Saied appointed Sihem Boughdiri as head of the Ministry of Finance and Economy and Nizar ben Najy as head of the Ministry of Communications and Technology, the statement added. The Tunisian president sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on July 25 and suspended parliament for 30 days. He ordered a crackdown on corruption targeting 460 businessmen and an investigation into alleged illegal funding of political parties. The president’s surprise decision plunged Tunisia into political turmoil. Source: TRTWorld and agencies

