BREAKING: Glenn Youngkin suggests courts could return Donald Trump to power





Richmond, VA Today, a new report highlights just how extreme Glenn Youngkins’ allegiance to Donald Trump really is. During a recent campaign event, Youngkin suggested the courts could reinstate Trump in office:

I do not know the details of how this can happen, as what is happening in the justice system evolves slowly and is unclear. And we all know the courts move slowly.

This unbalanced conspiracy theory and anyone willing to push it forward does not belong to the governorship anywhere.

Glenn Youngkin has made it clear that he is all about Donald Trump and his dangerous electoral conspiracy theories. Glenn launched his campaign on Donald Trump’s election lies, called voter integrity and the audit of Dominion’s voting machines the biggest issue, and spent months refusing to say that Joe Biden was legitimately elected.

See key excerpts below and read the full report here.

HuffPost: Moderate GOP candidate for Virginia governor continues to fuel election conspiraciesBy Travis Waldron

Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate for the impending election for governor of Virginia, has twice refused to stop the wild conspiracy theories of GOP voters on the loss of the election of former President Donald Trumps in 2020 during of a campaign event last week, even reluctant to occasionally correct a voter who postulated that Trump could be reinstated as president as early as this month.

There is no possible path for Trump’s reinstatement, and no evidence that an election was stolen in Virginia or elsewhere last year. Federal and state courts as well as the Supreme Court have rejected numerous attempts to overturn election results.

But instead of directly refuting the voters’ claim, which is based on another plot Trump apparently circulated, or other facts during a question-and-answer session at the opening of a new office in campaigning in Fredericksburg, Va. on Thursday Youngkin chose to promote so-called electoral integrity aspects of his platform, according to an audio recording obtained by HuffPost.

Sir, I wish I had a magic wand because we have these same rules for 2021, Youngkin said in response to another voter who claimed to have knowledge of deceased people who voted in last year’s election, a theory of the Trump’s favorite plot for which he has provided no evidence. And by the way, when I’m governor, I can do some reforms. […]

Youngkin made electoral integrity the misnomer Republicans used to create a slew of new nationwide voting restrictions a centerpiece of his campaign. He has formed an election integrity task force and said he will seek to pass a voter identification bill and other new restrictions on the state legislature, which is currently controlled by the Democrats.

His refusal to clearly refute the plots peddled by Trump offers a particularly sharp look at the depth of the GOP’s adherence to these lies: even in Virginia, where candidates like Youngkin seem to feel they must moderate themselves to achieve victories that have escaped the GOP. for a decade, they regularly faced questions from voters about the election-related plots that are now orthodoxy among the party base.

We need to have confidence in our electoral process, Youngkin said in response to voters’ first question about so-called dead voters. We do not trust our electoral process. We need to. So when I was governor I was going to push reforms forward, including making sure everyone showed up with photo ID. That’s what we were going to do.

The voter who asked about Trump’s potential reinstatement also suggested that the 2020 election was all fraud and the Virginia election was also stolen. State and local election officials from both parties and independent observers from many states have repeatedly declared the 2020 election to be the safest, most secure and scrutinized election in American history, and audits Routine and manual recounts that follow best practices have found no evidence of widespread fraud in Virginia or elsewhere. A 2012 study found that there were still almost 2 million dead voters on active voters lists, but there was no evidence that this led to voter fraud. […]

In a statement, Virginia Democratic Party spokesman Manuel Bonder lambasted Youngkin for refusing to end voter conspiracy theories.

Glenn Youngkin advances the dangerous and wanton lies that led to the Jan.6 uprising is further proof that he does not belong to the governorship anywhere, Bonder said. The next governor of Virginia must be the one who will protect the sacred right to vote, not the one who will bow to the foil hat plots in order to please Donald Trump. […]

But in a general election in which he won Trump’s approval, Youngkin embraced the central message behind the claims: that the elections lacked sufficient protections to ensure their integrity, if not in reality, at least in l spirit of Republican voters.

Next weekend, Youngkin will lead a two-day campaign rally hosted by the Virginia 5th District GOP. The event at Liberty University will also feature the rest of the statewide Republican ticket and many high-profile GOP lawmakers. Democrats called on Youngkin and other Republicans to withdraw from the rally.

While he hopes to see major changes in the future, Youngkin explained to voters last week that Republicans will face the issues as they arise this year and insisted that the best way to to do so was to vote in large numbers during early voting and mail-in voting periods, which Trump has questioned as being riddled with potential frauds throughout last year’s race.

I’m clearly assuming what happened at the election level last year from a monitoring and process perspective is exactly what we were going to have this year, Youngkin told the voter who asked questions. on Trump’s reinstatement. That’s why we have to go to work. And if something else happens along the way, you have to face it.

He also pledged to recruit a host of election observers to staff every polling station in the state, echoing the type of strategy of Pete Snyder, who has repeatedly called into question the results of the election of 2020 as he entered the Virginia GOP Governor’s Primary, presented earlier this year. .

Well, eventually we will have election observers in every constituency and we had to make sure we all showed up when we registered, he said. All the equipment will be the same. Everything will be the same, guys. That’s why we have to have a lot of people to help us. This is what we got, because we were not in charge and that is why the elections are important.

In Virginia, monitors deployed by Youngkin are unlikely to find evidence of fraud. According to The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank that has allied with Trump and has long supported voter identification and other restrictions, only one case of criminal voter fraud occurred in the 2020 Virginias election. Only 21 such cases have occurred in Virginia in the past 15 years.

