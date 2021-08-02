NCOC Announces Tighter Restrictions For Cities With High Positivity Rate For Covid – Pakistan





Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar on Monday announced revised restrictions for a number of cities as the fourth wave of coronavirus continues to gain momentum in the country.

Addressing a press conference after a National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) meeting, he said the government had made “targeted and phased” decisions to curb the spread of the virus after much thought and deliberations to minimize the impact on poor sections.

He added that people’s livelihoods need to be taken care of as well as their health.

Describing the current situation with Covid-19, he said the virus has spread rapidly over the past week, with cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations all witnessing a spike.

According to the minister, the latest decisions taken with the authorization of Prime Minister Imran Khan would include:

Reduce the closing hours of the market from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m. Closing of meals inside; meals in the open air (until 10 p.m.), take-out meals and delivery will continue Resumption of the work-from-home policy at 50% Public transport will operate with an occupancy of 50 pc Two days a week to be observed as safe days with the provinces free to choose

The new restrictions, which will last from August 3 to August 31, will apply to Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan in the Punjab; Peshawar and Abbottabad to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Karachi and Hyderabad in Sindh (after the current partial lockdown in Sindh ended on August 8); Islamabad; Muzaffarabad and Mirpur in Azad Kashmir; and Gilgit and Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Explaining the rationale for restrictions such as indoor dining, Umar, the NCOC chief, said: “Unfortunately, the permission we had given for indoor meals, requiring that only those who are vaccinated [would be allowed], it was not enforced and compliance and enforcement was very low.

“Our administration also said that it was not possible to go to each restaurant to check whether only vaccinated people were allowed; that is why dining inside is prohibited.”

The new restrictions come after the Sindh government instituted a province-wide partial lockdown on Friday from July 31 to August 8 due to the growing number of coronavirus cases.

The fourth wave of the pandemic continued its upward trajectory in Pakistan, with 5,026 cases reported on Sunday in a 24-hour period, the highest number of daily cases in the country since April 29, when 5,112 infections were reported.

The latest wave is attributed to the Delta variant, which was originally detected in India a few months ago, as well as lax social attitudes and increased activity around Eidul Azha.

