NSCN (IM) calls for Prime Minister Modi’s intervention to bring peace talks to a logical conclusion





Alleging that six years after the signing of the framework agreement (FA) has not been implemented, the NSCN-IM asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appoint his representative to resume the political discussion with the team of discussion of the NSCN and bring the framework agreement to a logical conclusion as there is no point in speaking with officials of the Ministry of the Interior (MHA), as the informal discussion leads nowhere but to revolve around the pot. The agreement was signed on August 3, 2015. NSCN-IM in a statement said: The FA was signed under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, New Delhi. It is high time that the FA was brought back to Modi’s yard for its final review and follow-up action in order to take the Indo-Nagas political talks under its direct command. There is no point in speaking with officials from the Home Office (MHA), GoI as the informal discussion leads nowhere but to beat around the bush. The political requirement is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appoint his representative (s) to resume the political discussion with the NSCN discussion team and bring the framework agreement to a logical conclusion. ” NSCN-IM said the high-profile Framework Agreement (FA) enters Year 6 without obtaining a positive response from the Government of India (GoI) for the necessary follow-up action to materialize into a strong official document as a transitional arrangement for the final settlement of the Naga political issue. Six years of waiting is a long time in every sense of the word. Given the complexity of the issue, however, the Naga are patient enough to wait for the GoI to act on its own commitment. The ball is therefore in the court of the Indian government, and not that of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN).

The outfit clarified that neither the economic packages nor the imposed political packages will provide lasting solutions. There are no other tangible options that we can conceive of. National flag Naga and Yehzabo (Constitution). The very fact that the Nagas were not rigid had pushed Indo-Nagas political discourse so far. The pressing irony is that without the Naga and Yehzabo national flag, everything that is discussed and agreed upon will be canceled. More than that, the framework agreement should not be distorted to project that it falls under the Indian Constitution. The history of the Naga is very clear to the world because the Nagas had not given up their sovereignty or decided to join the Indian Union. The question of having accepted the Indian Constitution does not arise either. The Indian government had previously rejected a separate flag and constitution from the NSCN-IM.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/nscnim-seeks-pm-modis-intervention-to-take-peace-talks-to-logical-conclusion/articleshow/84987171.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

