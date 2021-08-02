Democrats ask McCarthy to retract Pelosi’s taunt as tensions rise





WASHINGTON (AP) Several House Democrats have called on Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy to apologize to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or step down after audio surfaced of him saying during a weekend fundraiser that it would be hard not to hit her with a hammer if he was sworn in as a speaker after the 2022 midterm elections.

The comment is emblematic of the growing tension between the two leaders since the Jan.6 uprising, in which a violent mob of supporters of former President Donald Trumps stormed into the Capitol and some chased Pelosi by name. After initially condemning the rioters and accusing Trump of inciting them, McCarthy and his management team recently attempted to blame Pelosi, falsely claiming she was responsible for a delay in military assistance. And McCarthy has remained close to Trump, who has often insulted his political rivals in personal terms.

Democrats responded quickly, noting threats to Pelosis’s life on January 6, when insurgents broke into her office, stole some of her property and called her.

Threatening violence against the Speaker of the House is no joke, New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney tweeted. It’s the kind of reckless language that led to a violent insurgency.

Public tension between the two Extraordinaries, even by Congressional standards, has gone beyond insurgency in most affairs between them as McCarthy contemplates the presidency and an electoral map that could be Republican-friendly the year next. Last week, McCarthy blamed Pelosi for a renewed mask term in the House as a move mentioned by Liberal government officials who want to continue living in a state of perpetual pandemic. Pelosi replied that he was a jerk.

McCarthy was attending a Tennessee Republican Party fundraiser on Saturday when he received an oversized hammer with the words the late Pelosi on it, according to the local Main Street Nashville publication, which also released the audio for the comments. McCarthy responded by saying he wanted the crowd to watch Pelosi hand him the hammer if he wins the post of president, and that it will be hard not to hit her with it, but I’m going to hit him.

When asked about the comments, McCarthys’ office said in a statement he was joking.

But Democrats suggested the remarks were part of a larger issue. New Hampshire Representative Annie Kuster noted that McCarthy voted against the Violence Against Women Act, a law designed to protect women from domestic violence that was passed by the House in March.

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., Tweeted: There is nothing funny about hitting President Pelosi or a woman, adding that he continues to remind us that nothing will hinder his ambitions, including joking about the hitting a woman to excite her little base.

Democratic Representatives Jim McGovern of Massachusetts and Eric Swalwell of California have said McCarthy should step down. I have said it before and I will say it again, he should Resign !! McGovern tweeted.

While they already disagree on most political issues, McCarthy and Pelosi have also clashed in recent weeks over the mask’s tenure, which some Republicans have resisted and have argued was not based on the science. The requirement was reinstated in the House after a recommendation from the Capitol doctor.

Asked about her stupid comment last week, Pelosi replied: To say that wearing a mask is not based on science, I think it’s not wise, but that’s all I’m going to say. on this subject.

McCarthy also withdrew five members of a select committee formed last month to investigate the insurgency after Pelosi dismissed two of its members, saying they couldn’t sit on the panel due to their antics to defend Trump after the attack. McCarthy called the move a blatant abuse of power and the committee a sham.

Holding a press conference ahead of the committee’s first hearing, in which police officers spoke emotionally of their physical and mental pain after the riots, McCarthy and his leaders attempted to blame Trump supporters who besieged Pelosi herself. McCarthy said there were questions about the leadership within the presidents office structure over delays in the arrival of the National Guard that day.

However, Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called on the guards for help after the fighting began, and Pelosis’s office said she had not weighed in on the guards’ presence before that. Rather, the delays were due to communications between Capitol and Pentagon security officials and a lack of preparation before the attack.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, then majority leader, had the same custody authority as Pelosi. But McCarthy has repeatedly ignored all questions about his role.

