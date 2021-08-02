Here’s why the GOP calls everything it doesn’t like “socialism”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (RN.Y.) welcomes her election as House GOP chairperson in May, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.), Who opposed Republican orthodoxy in May, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.), Who opposed Republican orthodoxy during of the 2020 elections. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

There are two things one can be sure of when politicians denigrate government programs as “socialist.” One is that they know nothing about “socialism”. The other is that they don’t know anything about the programs they’re trying to mess up.

So here is Representative Elise Stefanik (RN.Y.), the third member of the Republican leadership of the House, with a particularly absurd example of the genre.

Marking the anniversaries of Medicare and Medicaid, which were proclaimed on July 30, 1965, she took to Twitter to celebrate “the vital role these programs have played in protecting the health care of millions of families.” Then she pivoted to add, “To safeguard our future, we must reject socialist health plans.”

The cry of socialism has been patented by powerful interests seeking to curb progressive legislation … for over a quarter of a century.

Al Smith, Democratic presidential candidate, in 1928

Stefanik’s remark was particularly inconsistent in part because of the history of Republican opinion on Medicare and Medicaid: almost universally, they ridiculed the programs as “socialism.”

The Medicare and Medicaid Bill presented to Congress by President Lyndon Johnson was “not just socialism, it is cheeky socialismsaid Sen. Carl Curtis (R-Neb.).

During his 1964 presidential campaign against Johnson, Senator Barry Goldwater (R-Arizona) asked: have given our retirees their medical care in kind, why not food baskets, why not social housing, why not holiday centers, why not a ration of cigarettes for those who smoke and beer for those who drink?

Ronald Reagan, serving in 1961 as spokesperson for the American Medical Assn., vilified a precursor bill to Medicaid / Medicare legislation as “just an excuse to provoke this [Democrats] wanted socialized medicine all the time. “

Reagan’s AMA patrons were only stuck with a successful scenario that their cry of “socialized medicine” had helped them defeat a Harry Truman effort to promulgate a public health plan in 1945. (WADA also mocked Truman and his associates as “supporters of the Moscow party line”.)

More recently, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Announced that the GOP’s strategy in the 2020 election would be to present itself as “the firewall that save the country from socialism. “

Did it work? It was the election that made McConnell from Senate Majority Leader to Senate Minority Leader.

Stefanik, who has made a name for himself on Capitol Hill as someone who will say anything if she thinks it will make her progress, did not make it clear in her tweet what she meant by “health diets.” socialists ”.

Maybe she was talking about the public option, a government sponsored program to compete with private insurance. The public option was rejected in the debate leading up to the enactment of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, although it has recently gained new attention. But Stefanik didn’t have to be that specific; his aim was to put the term “socialism” there.

Stefanik used the term as shibboleth, a code word intended for his political base, just as his GOP colleagues have used the “vaccine passport” to demonize vaccination requirements designed to protect public health, or “falconry” to undermine vaccination, or “critical race theory” for manipulating educational standards.

Stefanik didn’t expect to be heard by the general public, and certainly not by Democrats. She was just sending a signal to her pals that she was one of them.

The effectiveness of shibboleths does not depend on an understanding of the meaning of a particular term, in fact, such an understanding would run counter to its effectiveness as a partisan dog whistle. It is worth remembering that one of the rallying cries against the enactment of the ACA was “keep your government hands off my medicare. “

However, before examining the long and dishonorable history of technology, we must remember that true socialism is defined as a belief that the means of production should be public property, not private. This includes manufacturing plants and their machines and tools. Such conditions imply an economy in which the production and use of labor is state-controlled and social benefits are equitably distributed.

Any functional economy therefore includes purely capitalist elements as well as those which could be qualified as socialist. But programs denigrated as socialist by the American right tend to put private enterprise at the center.

This includes the ACA, which dictates that all Americans must purchase some form of health insurance and subsidizes their purchase by the working and middle class, but relies on private insurers to provide the coverage. In Medicaid and Medicare, the government sets the prices for procedures and services, but leaves it up to doctors and hospitals to decide whether to adhere to them.

The American system also recognizes that market capitalism, for all its virtues, has its flaws, primarily the fact that not all participants enter the market with equal power. This is why we have a safety net of social insurance programs to ensure that no one is entirely excluded from the market, the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid and Medicare, food stamps and child tax credits, free COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, to name a few.

Like I have already reportedCalling progressive programs, especially those proposed by Democrats, “socialist” is not a new ploy. The vilification of “socialism” has long since become so common that it is easy almost too easy to ridicule it.

The best example dates back to January 1936 and a gala dinner sponsored by the American Liberty League, a breakaway group of wealthy business leaders and old-guard Democrats opposed to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. Its star was former New York Governor Al Smith, who ran for president on the Democratic ticket in 1928 as a progressive leader and then joined the party wing on Wall Street.

No one has ever been entirely sure what motivated Smith’s apostasy, whether it was the personal resentment of his former ally FDR or the financial flattery of his new friends. FDR had a scathing opinion of the Liberty League, describing it as an organization that only advocates two or three of the Ten Commandments. [They] say you will love God and then forget your neighbor. “

At the league gala, Smith told his audience, Take a test for yourself. Just get the Democratic Party platform and get the Socialist Party platform and put them on your dining room table side by side. After you have done that, make up your mind to choose the platform that most closely matches the record, and you will have your hands on the socialist platform.

A stunned FDR remarked to his Secretary of Labor, Frances Perkins: Virtually everything we have done in the federal government is like what Al Smith did as governor of New York. These are things he would have done had he been President of the United States. What is there in the world? “

But he also had a trump card up his sleeve, a speech Smith gave during the 1928 campaign in which he ridiculed the same Republican accusation of socialism that he now made against Roosevelt.

The cry of socialism, “Smith said,” has been patented by powerful interests who wish to curb progressive legislation. Is this cry of socialism new? Not to a man of my experience. I have heard it raised by reactionary elements and the Republican Party for more than a quarter of a century.

Almost a century later, the GOP is still there. The cry of “socialism” is still used to put the brakes on progressive legislation, whether it is forcing the rich to pay their fair share of taxes instead of benefiting from the lowest tax rates since. 50 years old, or to seek other means of ensuring universal health care. It’s been a proven method for decades, but as Stefanik’s inept version shows, it’s getting a little threadbare.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.