New restrictions to be imposed in major cities as COVID-19 cases increase: Asad Umar





Federal Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar (left) and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health, Dr Faisal Sultan, at a press conference in Islamabad on August 2 2021. YouTube Restrictions will be imposed in major cities from August 3 and will remain in place until August 31. Meals inside will remain prohibited. Outdoor dining will be permitted until 10 p.m., while take-out and restaurant delivery services will be permitted 24/7. Markets and shops will be closed at 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. public transport will operate at 50% of its capacity.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar on Monday announced new restrictions in major cities in Pakistan due to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Holding a press conference in Islamabad alongside the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Health, Dr Faisal Sultan, the minister said all decisions were taken after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval.

The minister said the new coronavirus restrictions will take effect from August 3 and remain in place until August 31.

In the Punjab, restrictions will be imposed on Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan; in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar and Abbottabad will have the new restrictions.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, restrictions will be imposed on Muzaffarabad and Mirpur, while in Gilgit-Baltistan, the new rules will apply to Gilgit and Skardu.

As for Sindh, closures are already in place in Karachi and Hyderabad, but after August 8, the new NCOC restrictions will also apply, the minister said.

“Sindh will decide on the new course regarding restrictions in the province after August 8. If Sindh decides to relax its restrictions after August 8, the new restrictions announced by the NCOC today will take effect,” did he declare.

Restrictions from August 3 to 31

Commercial activities will be suspended at 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. Dining in the dining room prohibited, outdoors authorized until 10 p.m. instead of midnight. 24/7 take-out and restaurant home delivery services. Public transport will operate at 50% of its capacity. twice a week Offices will continue to operate at 50% capacity.

Under the new restrictions, all commercial activities will be suspended at 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m., while indoor dining will remain prohibited. He said alfresco dining will be allowed until 10 p.m. instead of midnight, while restaurant take-out and home delivery services will be allowed around the clock.

The minister announced that public transport will operate at 50% of its capacity to avoid congestion inside vehicles.

Shops and markets will remain closed twice a week, he said, adding that provincial governments would decide on security days.

Umar added that the offices will continue to operate at 50% of their capacity and called on the masses to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on COVID-19 as fourth wave grips Pakistan

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan called a meeting on the coronavirus as the pandemic spirals out of control with a positivity rate of over 8% reported in the past two days.

The COVID-19 situation worsened further in the country after Eid despite multiple warnings from health authorities for the implementation of government-mandated security protocols.

The meeting discussed the increase in the number of positive cases for the coronavirus and deliberated on measures to contain the spread of the Delta variant of the virus in the country.

The Prime Minister has been informed of the lockdown in Sindh imposed since July 31 (Saturday) after a sharp rise in infections. Federal ministers have strongly opposed the restrictions in the province, saying it will undermine the economic progress that has been made so far.

Nearly 5,000 new infections

Meanwhile, data released Monday by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) showed at least 40 more COVID-19 patients died overnight and 4,858 new cases emerged across the country. .

According to the latest NCOC statistics, 56,414 COVID-19 tests have been performed across the country in the past 24 hours, of which 4,858 have been confirmed positive.

The rate of positive cases in the country is 8.61%, which is the highest rate of positivity since May 17, the official portal said.

The number of deaths rose to 23,462 and the total number of cases reached 1,039,965.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/363053-new-restrictions-to-be-imposed-in-major-cities-as-covid-19-cases-rise-asad-umar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos