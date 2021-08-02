A Progressive Perspective: Incredibly, tens of millions of Americans continue to support Donald Trump | Local News





I find it mind-boggling that over 75 million Americans have backed Donald Trump in 2020 and that the majority of his supporters will vote for him again in 2024 if he runs. This despite his incitement from a crowd to storm the United States Capitol on January 6 to thwart the counting of certified ballots that would make Joe Biden the president.

Here are Trump’s words on January 6 that the election was stolen by emboldened radical left Democrats.

We were going to have to fight a lot harder, he said, because you will never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count voters who have been legally nominated, legally nominated. And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like a devil, you won’t have a country. So let’s go down Pennsylvania Avenue.

Even more incredulous to me is that millions of Americans and many Republicans in Congress bought the Big Lie and believe he won the 2020 election despite Biden receiving an additional 7 million popular votes. and 74 additional electoral votes.

I see Donald Trump as an ugly, immoral, hateful person with no moral compass who cannot distinguish between right and wrong. He will literally do anything to promote his self-interest, lie, cheat, defame and incite civil unrest in order to promote his agenda. He will use hatred, racism and xenophobia to achieve his ends. He is a demagogue who has no allegiance to our democratic system of government or its moral values. He places his personal interest above the common good of our nation,

Journalist George Packer, in a recent issue of The Atlantic in an article titled How America Fractured into Four Parts, wrote: Throughout his adult life Trump has been hostile to blacks, despising women, vicious towards immigrants from countries poor and cruel to the weak. He is an equal opportunity fanatic. In his campaigns and in the White House, he publicly aligned himself with die-hard racists in a way that sets him apart from all other presidents in memory, and racists loved him for it. After the 2016 election, much of journalism and social science was devoted to whether Trump voters were primarily driven by economic anxiety or racial resentment. There was evidence for both answers.

I have thought long and hard about whether these two potent potential factors were the main reason 64% of white males without a college degree supported Donald Trump in 2020. I don’t think so.

Something else is happening and I think it’s much more problem-oriented and ideological than those of us who despise Donald Trump have acknowledged.

Many Trump supporters admit that he is not a role model and that he is a habitual liar. Many will even recognize that he is an autocratic authoritarian demagogue with anti-democratic leanings. Yet they continue to support him. Why?

Trump supporters like his positions on Obamacare, immigration, race relations, COVID-19, gun control, globalization, lower corporate and wealth taxes, crime control (law and order), abortion, reduced NATO and UN financial support, government deregulation, prayer in schools, help with religious education, transgender issues and climate control. They rightly consider the Democratic Party to have a different stance from Trump on all of these issues. Plus, they really like Trumps three Supreme Court appointments.

Based on their political preferences, voting for Donald Trump over Joe Biden makes sense to Trump supporters. In fact, doing anything else would make absolutely no sense. The fact that President Trump has a plethora of moral and ethical loopholes is embarrassing, but less salient than his positions on key issues that are crucial to his supporters.

Additionally, Donald Trump’s voters love the fact that he attacks and urges on the draining of the swamp, as they generally see the government, its institutions, and our laws as part of the problem, not the solution. The courts, the press, the unions, the FBI, the CIA, the civil service system, international organizations, military alliances, the Constitution are not seen as revered institutions, but rather as supporters of the status quo and inhibitors of allowing big business and the free market to operate without rules, regulations and constraints.

Ideologically, Trump’s followers believe deep in their hearts that the only way to make America great again is to dramatically reduce the role government plays in determining the quality of life of our people. They believe that the key to the future of the Americas lies in allowing the engine of capitalism to operate in the freest and unfettered manner possible. Thus, they favor the elimination of the power and influence of the unions; reduce environmental rules, regulations and legislation; reduce consumer protection, civil rights and voting rights requirements, lower taxes, eliminate universal social, human and health care services and replace them with strict labor and labor requirements. lifestyle and drastically reducing the social and human safety net, even taking these steps in many cases, will be detrimental to them and their families.

To defeat Trumpism, President Biden should focus on issues and ideology and argue that a more competent government, not less government, is what it takes to continue to make America a brilliant city. on the hill that offers opportunity and hope for all of us.

Irwin Stoolmacher is President of the Stoolmacher Consulting Group, a fundraising and strategic planning firm that works with nonprofit agencies that serve the most needy among us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trentonian.com/local-news/a-progressive-perspective-incredibly-tens-of-millions-of-americans-continue-to-support-donald-trump/article_298cb732-f3ca-11eb-83bf-5bbcf7b693e5.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos