Coronavirus threatens to lock Indian women out of the workforce for years

NEW DELHI, Aug.3 (Reuters) – Savitri Devi has been looking for work since losing her job at a garment factory in New Delhi, along with half of her colleagues, when sales plummeted at the start of the coronavirus pandemic Last year.

The 44-year-old tried her luck several times – and without success – near her home in Okhla, an industrial center with thousands of small factories and workshops, where there were previously plenty of unskilled jobs for women. .

“I am ready to take a pay cut, but there is no work,” Devi said outside her one-room house in a slum of about 100 families, a few miles from Prime Minister Narendra’s office. Modi.

Devi is among some 15 million Indians made redundant amid an economic downturn that has disproportionately affected women, union and industry leaders said.

Most of the employed women in India are in low-skilled jobs, such as agricultural and industrial work and domestic help, sectors that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Worse, an anticipated slow economic recovery, the closure of thousands of factories and a sluggish vaccination rate, especially among women, are expected to undermine their attempts to re-enter the workforce.

“Whatever social and economic gains Indian women have made over the past decade, they have been largely wiped out during the COVID era,” said Amarjeet Kaur, secretary general of the All India Trade Union Congress, the one of the biggest unions in India.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to exacerbate economic stress in India, which was already in its worst recession in seven decades.

With the vast majority of Indians working in the informal sector, it is difficult to accurately estimate job losses.

But in a country without a comprehensive welfare system or support for small businesses in a pandemic, several industry bodies have reported widespread layoffs over the past year.

The Consortium of Indian Industries (CIA), which represents more than one million small businesses, said women accounted for 60% of job losses.

A report from the Center for Sustainable Employment at Azim Premji University found that 47% of female workers who lost their jobs between March and December – before the second wave of the virus in April – were made redundant.

This compares to around 7% of male workers, many of whom were able to either return to their old jobs or take up self-employment like selling vegetables.

WOMEN’S LABOR

Reuters spoke to more than 50 women in Delhi, the industrial state of Gujarat and, by phone, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. All of them had lost their jobs in small garment factories, food processing units, travel agencies and schools, leading them to scrimp and save.

“We have cut spending on milk, vegetables, clothes everything,” said Devi, who, along with her daily husband, supports an unemployed son and an elderly mother.

In Okhla, home to apparel, auto parts and food packaging manufacturers, employers say they nearly halved their workforce amid falling orders and rising costs for inputs like transportation and steel.

Chetan Singh Kohli, a printing material maker and an official with the Okhla Factory Owners Association, said the auxiliary nature of a typical woman’s role meant they weren’t priorities for reuse.

“The majority of women workers who work in low-skilled categories like packaging and on assembly lines at lower wages would be the last to find a job because we want to restart operations first,” he said. declared.

India’s informal service sector, including on-demand services like transportation and food delivery, has been one of the few bright spots during the pandemic, said Manisha Kapoor, researcher at the think tank of the Institute for Competitiveness, but was dominated by men.

“These informal sector jobs are not something women will do,” Kapoor said.

Kaur warned that it could take two or three years for women to return to the workforce – if at all – and urged the government to offer incentives to attract them again.

“Women migrant workers, who left their villages with families after job losses, are unlikely to come back,” she said.

CHILD CUSTODY SURVEY

Traditional domestic roles in India are also expected to hinder women’s re-entry into the workforce.

The share of household chores between women and men in India is among the highest in the world, and women assume the majority of childcare services, with schools still closed due to the pandemic.

“Work is available in factories far away but I can’t go because there is no one at home to look after my children,” said Chineya Devi, 32, who lost her job in a Okhla packaging company earlier this year.

Many women interviewed by Reuters pointed to the damage the loss of jobs has done to their self-esteem, leading to mental and physical health problems.

“Our men at home or government officials could never understand the impact of job losses on women,” said Ritu Gupta, owner of a game school in Najafgarh, on the outskirts of Delhi, which was closed. for more than a year.

“I feel worthless sitting inactive at home. It’s not just a loss of money, but the whole meaning of my life.”

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Alasdair Pal in New Delhi and Sumit Khana in Ahmedabad; edited by Jane Wardell

