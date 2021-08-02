Boris Johnson Drops Amber Watchlist Travel Plan

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about UK politics and political news.

Boris Johnson killed the idea of ​​creating an “orange watch list” for foreign holiday destinations, after warning it could have forced hundreds of thousands of British tourists to cancel European holidays.

The British Prime Minister said on Monday he wanted to create a system “as simple and people-friendly as possible” as the government prepares to update its traffic light ratings for travel this week.

The prime minister’s allies confirmed that a hinted “orange watch list” – under which a country could be designated as at risk of being on the red list in the short term – had been dropped.

Conservative MPs and the travel industry sharply criticized the idea with media reports suggesting popular destinations including Spain and Italy could have ended up on the “watch list”.

When a country is moved to the redlist, all returning travelers are required to quarantine for 10 days at a designated hotel and pay £ 1,750 each – a ruinous cost when added to the price of a stay in a typical family.

The industry had warned that people who booked trips to “Orange Watch” countries may have canceled their trip rather than risking the cost of hotel quarantine. For those who were already on vacation, there would have been a rush for return flights before their destination was blacklisted.

Johnson’s pledge to take a “balanced approach” on Monday came after Chancellor Rishi Sunak urged him to streamline England’s travel rules. “I understand how much people plan, prepare for summer vacation, but we also have to remember that it is still a dangerous virus and we have to try to keep the variants from entering,” Premier said. Minister.

The traffic light system is already confusing, with five different categories currently in effect: green, green watchlist, amber, amber-plus (a category that only concerns France) and red.

By removing a proposed sixth category, Johnson suggested he wanted to keep it simple. Visitors from Green List countries returning to England do not have to self-isolate, while visitors from Amber List countries should only self-isolate if not fully vaccinated.

Some ministers expect France to be removed from the controversial “amber plus” list – which also requires double-bitten people to self-isolate upon their return to England – and put back on the amber list this week. The move would reflect the declining number of cases of the most vaccine-resistant beta variant – the British government’s rationale for putting France in a league of its own.

Henry Smith, Conservative MP for Crawley and chairman of the All-Party Group on the Future of Aviation, told the Financial Times that an amber watchlist would have added “complexity and uncertainty” and “will significantly put off people ‘international travel.

Ministers introduced the traffic light system in May in an attempt to reopen international travel, while protecting against importing more cases and variants of Covid-19.

But the travel industry is desperate for what it says is a chaotic system that quickly reclassified countries and introduced new restrictions with very little warning.

Alan French, managing director of travel agent Thomas Cook, welcomed the decision to remove the watchlist, but added that the industry “would like to see much simpler rules, especially for travel in France. Europe given the success of our vaccination program and that of the rest of the continent. . “

Tim Alderslade, managing director of the Airlines UK trade body, said dropping the idea of ​​amber plus would be “a victory for common sense”.

The result is that the recovery in UK travel lags far behind mainland Europe. UK travel bookings are just 16% of 2019 levels, compared to 50% in France and 60% in Germany, according to industry figures.

Airlines, including easyJet, have reported an increase in bookings from the mainland, while British Airways will only fly a third of its normal schedule at the end of the summer, well below its European rivals.

Airlines want green status to become the default for most countries. They are also pushing for fully vaccinated travelers and those arriving from a green country to use quick and inexpensive lateral flow tests on their return, rather than expensive, benchmark PCR tests.

Additional reporting by Alice Hancock