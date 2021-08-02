Advocacy for the Indo-Abrahamic Accord

An Egyptian scholar, Mohammed Soliman, recently wrote about the importance of what he calls the Emerging Indo-Abrahamic Accord and its cross-regional implications in western India. The concept of Solimans is based on the normalization of Israel’s relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain under the so-called Abrahamic Accords signed last August in Washington. The name of the agreements was undoubtedly an inspired choice to designate the common origins of the Jewish and Islamic religions. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were followed by Sudan and Morocco in signing the Abrahamic Accords.

Although Egypt (1979) and Jordan (1994) established diplomatic relations with Israel earlier, the Abrahamic accords are widely regarded as a definitive breakthrough in relations between Israel and the Arabs. Soliman regards the Israel-UAE relationship as having acquired an independent character from Israel’s relations with Palestine and a promise of expansive political, economic and technological cooperation.

Soliman also highlights the transformation of India’s relations with the UAE and Israel under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Although Delhi has had relations with Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv for many years, they certainly acquired political depth and strategic character under Modi. Soliman sees this trilateral relationship as the potential nucleus of a larger regional coalition.

Soliman highlights the converging interests between India, the United Arab Emirates and Israel amid the assertive demands of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the leadership of the Islamic world. The new geopolitical churn is also driven by Pakistan’s growing alignment with Turkey and alienation from its traditionally strong supporters in the Arabian Gulf, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The fragile efforts since the end of the Cold War to normalize relations between Delhi and Ankara have also failed, thanks to Erdogan’s hostility towards India. Erdogan defended Pakistan’s case in Kashmir after India changed the state’s territorial status quo in August 2019. At Pakistan’s request, Erdogan also blocks India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group .

Turkey’s quest for regional dominance also widened the Indo-Abrahamic convergence towards the eastern Mediterranean to include Greece and Cyprus. The discovery of new hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean, new territorial disputes between Ankara and Athens and Turkey’s quest for regional domination have brought Greece and the United Arab Emirates closer together.

Greece has also turned to India to strengthen bilateral security cooperation. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was in Athens at the end of June and the two sides began defense talks. Greece’s European partners like France, which have major interests in the Mediterranean as well as in the Arab Gulf, have taken an active interest in countering Turkey’s regional ambitions.

Many in Delhi will shake their heads in disapproval at the framing of India’s possibilities in the Middle East in religious terms. But the idea has considerable traction among groups that are otherwise deeply antagonistic.

For example, many in Pakistan have long been convinced of a Hindu-Yehudi plot “to undermine its very existence. They could throw out the Greeks and add Christians to the conspiracy. Those in India who see the Middle East through a religious lens might believe that Hindus and Jews are natural allies in the region. But the deepening of Indian and Israeli ties with moderate Arab states spoils the religious paradigm that so many India and Pakistan would like to believe.

The idea of ​​an Indo-Abrahamic accord also troubles those in South Asia who see the Middle East through age-old tropes like anti-imperialism and the contradictions between Israel and the Arabs. Intra-regional contradictions in West Asia have always been sharper than those between the region and outside powers.

The Arabs sympathize with the plight of the Palestinians, but many of them are no longer willing to let the Palestinians veto the normalization of their relations with Israel. Not all Arabs see the conflict with Israel as the region’s main contradiction, either. For some, non-Arab powers like Iran and Turkey pose a greater threat than Israel.

Looking at the region exclusively through a religious or secular prism misses the complex interplay between competing versions of a common faith, the quest for profit, and the competing political interests within the region. Erdogan’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, which seeks to overthrow the current political order in the region, has deeply angered the governments of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Fighting the Muslim Brotherhood and balancing Turkey have become existential challenges for Cairo, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. While Erdogan’s Islamic radicalism may woo the Arab street, Arab elites are not about to let Erdogan re-impose the Ottoman Empire on their lands.

As the current turmoil reconfigures the geography of the region, its traditional subdivision between the Gulf, West Asia and North Africa no longer makes sense today. The region also cannot be separated from Southern Europe and the Mediterranean on one side and the subcontinent on the other. Familiar regional institutions like the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation may endure but are unable to resolve the region’s contradictions.

One of the unintended consequences of Erdogan’s excessive regional ambition, his alienation from Israel as well as moderate Arabs, his conflict with Greece and his embrace of Pakistan is the extraordinary opportunity for Delhi to expand the reach of India to the west of the subcontinent.

Soliman asks if the deepening of engagement between India, UAE and Israel can be converted into a formal coalition. Of course, there are many areas such as defense, aerospace and digital innovation where the three countries can pool their resources and coordinate their development policies. Coordination with Saudi Arabia will certainly remain a high priority for the three nations. Meanwhile, others like Greece are keen on more cooperation with the coalition.

If there is one country that can give substantial depth to the Indo-Abrahamic Accord, it is Egypt. After ousting the Muslim Brotherhood from power in 2014, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is trying to revitalize the country’s economy and reclaim his role as regional leader. Located on the borders of Mediterranean Europe, Africa and Asia, Egypt is the very heart of the Greater Middle East.

Independent India’s engagement in the region in the 1950s centered on a close partnership with Egypt. The legendary special relationship between Jawaharlal Nehru and Gamal Abdel Nasser helped promote Afro-Asian unity and found the Non-Aligned Movement. But it was not just about solidarity. Nehru and Nasser envisioned a strategic partnership and sought to build a common fighter jet and develop a jet engine. If Delhi and Cairo have been lost in recent decades, Modi can rebuild the strategic partnership jointly with el-Sisi which calls for the building of a New Republic in Egypt.

The opportunities facing India in the west of the subcontinent are as great as those that have recently emerged in the east. In the same way that the Indo-Pacific transformed the way India views the East, the notion of a Greater Middle East can give a huge boost to India’s engagement with the neighborhood. extended to the West.

The writer is director of the Institute for South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore and editor-in-chief of international affairs for The Indian Express