Donald Trump’s “Golden Ticket” is on trial in Ohio





Ohio Republicans decide on Tuesday whether they want Trump’s choice for a US House seat. Trump suffered a surprise loss last week when his choice for a Texas district died out. The former president remains popular in GOP circles but is stuck under a massive legal cloud.

Donald Trump’s “golden ticket” is on trial.

Tuesday marks the third test this year of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement power as 10 Ohioans compete in the Republican primary of an upcoming Congressional special election.

Yet only one has Trump’s “complete and utter approval” to represent the neighborhood near Ohio’s capital, Columbus.

Trump’s incredible flop in the Texas Congressional Special Election last week cast doubt on the current value of Trump’s imprimatur, especially in tight races with low voter turnout.

Trump has placed a seemingly safe bet on Susan Wright, the widow of the former Texas congressman who died of COVID-19 in February. But she lost in a second round against elected representative Jake Ellzey. Trump endorsed Representative Julia Letlow earlier this year, who won the Louisiana seat her husband would have occupied had he not died of COVID-19.

The former president’s official nod of approval has been sold throughout the year as a virtual guarantee of winning the Republican primaries, if not the general election itself. And ambitious Republicans flocked to Trump to earn his blessing, hiring his advisers as campaign consultants and promising Trump they will carry his banner to victory.

Trump’s power of approval has been seen as a natural extension of his grip on the GOP since he left office. But Republicans who spoke to Insider said the continued losses of his chosen candidates would show Trump’s weakening grip.

Trump’s surprising loss last week immediately drew the attention of politicians to Ohio, where Trump backed coal lobbyist Mike Carey. Carey did not respond to requests for comment on the race or its ties to Trump.

Ohio Republicans see potential danger for the former president tomorrow in a wide-open primary with many established poles dividing a very sparse voter pool in this suburban Columbus district.

The region was represented by former Rep. Steve Stivers until May, when he left Congress after nearly six terms to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

“I expect it to be a photo finish,” said Omar Tarazi, city councilor for Hilliard, Ohio, who runs in the crowded field.

A trio of state lawmakers attending the primary, including State Senators Stephanie Kunze and Bob Peterson, and State Representative Jeff LaRe, are likely to divide the support of Republicans from “the old establishment” whose support for Trump varies. And Carey and Ron Hood, a former Conservative state lawmaker, will likely part ways with the pro-Trump vote, Tarazi said.

“5,000 votes could win this thing, no poll could properly catch the turnout, there’s just no way to guess,” said a Republican consultant from Ohio contacted by Insider. “You assume he’s as good as mine.”

Corey Lewandowski, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump, now heads a super PAC that assists Trump’s favorite candidate in an Ohio Congressional special election. Matt Slocum / AP Photo Better playground for Trump than Texas

Trump and his post-White House political team have been quite active in the Ohio race, donating $ 350,000 from the super PAC led by Trump’s top adviser, Corey Lewandowski.

And Trump appeared by phone for a rally for Carey two weeks ago, although as of Monday afternoon a video of the rally had only 139 views on YouTube. Trump is expected to hold another tele-rally for Carey on Monday evening.

The Ohio run also contains wrinkles that could potentially promote Trumpism.

Trump’s pick in Ohio was more active on the election campaign than Wright was in Texas, and the Texas runoff also opened the door for Democrats to help lift Ellzey over Trump’s pick, House elections analyst David Wasserman noted in the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter.

Robert Kish, a GOP strategist who currently advises golf businessman Tom Hwang’s campaign, called Trump’s involvement “very important” but not overwhelming.

What weakens Trump’s hand, Kish said, is that the twice-indicted former POTUS, which is under investigation in New York, Georgia and Washington, trusted a Longtime lobbyist linked to the career-ending corruption scandal that cost former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder his job and recently kicked him out of the legislature.

As Carey dutifully takes the Trump train, Kish said Hood and LaRe have their own momentum. Republican Senator Rand Paul endorsed Kish and the former Stivers seat holder endorsed LeRe. Hwang is making a difference by injecting large sums of his own money into TV commercials.

“The biggest loser is Bob Peterson. Although he’s well funded, he’s DOA,” Kish said of the competition.

Franklin County GOP Chairman Josh Jaffe, whose constituency is in the suburbs of Columbus, has acknowledged that Trump has a role in the race, although Jaffe is not sure it is as important as POTUS to a polarizing mandate might think so.

“An endorsement from Trump does not give a candidate a monopoly on supporting Trump’s voters,” Jaffe told Insider, adding that “people vastly overestimate the power of personal endorsements from political figures.”

Jaffe felt that the likelihood of low voter turnout due to out-of-year elections, coupled with a plethora of candidates, makes it harder to fight their way to victory.

“Less informed voters who might be more likely to choose a candidate solely on the basis of a single approval are simply less likely to participate in an election like this,” he said, noting that “the local dynamics will be more illuminating than any kind of intra-national party or ideological theme could be. “

The main concern, Jaffe said, is to keep the seat ruby ​​red.

Democrats last controlled the 15th District over a decade ago, coming to power for a single term in the same year Barack Obama won the presidency.

“All indications are that next year’s redistribution will make this seat more competitive than it is now,” Jaffe said of the road ahead. This is part of the reason why Jaffe said he supported Kunze, calling the locally known pol “the strongest candidate not only to win the seat this year, but also to keep it for our party to move forward.”

“Many of the voters that Senator Kunze is running for in her congressional race are already her voters and have been for years,” Jaffe said of Kunze’s ties to the community.

