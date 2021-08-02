Shopoff Realty Investments sells final phase of 200-acre Desert Moon Estates project





BUCKEYE, Arizona., August 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Shopoff Realty Investments (“Shopoff”), a national manager of opportunistic and value-added real estate investments, today announced that the company has successfully sold the third and final phase of Desert Moon Estates in Buckeye, Arizona, including 229 single-family lots. Shopoff real estate investments All three phases, totaling 739 lots over 200 acres, were sold to Forestar (United States) Real Estate Group Inc., which will develop the site into single-family homes for sale. The second phase, with 256 lots, was sold in October 2020, and the first tranche of 254 lots was sold in October 2019. “Providing new home sites in today’s market, where supply is limited, is critical to overcoming the national housing shortage,” explained the President and CEO of Shopoff Realty Investments. William shopoff. “We are proud to have been able to deliver over 700 new residential lots to Forestar, which creates a quality product for future residents. Shopoff acquired Desert Moon Estates in 2009, with a plan to retain the property during the market recovery after the Great Recession. During the retention period, Shopoff created value by reorganizing the site to provide better batch segmentation and lower batch finishing costs with value engineering. Brian Rupp, Executive Vice President of Real Estate for Shopoff Realty Investments, added, “We are delighted to cross the finish line of this project and offer new housing opportunities in the West Phoenix Valley. Desert Moon Estates is a master plan close to schools, shopping and transportation corridors that make it an ideal location for new housing. “ Located in the westernmost suburb of the Phoenix Metropolitan area, Buckeye has experienced a variety of suburban developments over the past 20 years, with new single-family housing developments, a new high school to the south, and several suburban malls nearby. Desert Moon Estates direct access to Interstate 10 will provide future residents with convenient access to the greater Phoenix MSA area. The story continues About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is a Irvine, Californiareal estate company with a history of 29 years of value-added and opportunistic investment through United States. The Company’s primary focus is on proactive appreciation generation through repositioning of income-generating commercial properties and land asset allocation. The 29-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied over this period, with some offers generating losses. For more information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF. Disclosures

This is not an offer to buy or sell securities. Such an offer can only be made through the offering memorandum to qualified buyers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risk and is only suitable for investors who do not need cash and can bear the loss of their entire investment. There can be no assurance that a strategy will be successful in achieving its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of the future results of other assets. Securities offered by Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA / SIPC, 2 Park Plaza, Suite 770, Irvine, CA 92614, (844) 4-SHOPOFF. Contact:

Julie leber

Marketing communications in the spotlight

949.427.1391

[email protected] Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shopoff-realty-investments-sells-final-phase-of-200-acre-desert-moon-estates-project-301346211.html SOURCE Shopoff Realty Investments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/shopoff-realty-investments-sells-final-164600315.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos