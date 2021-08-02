Trump’s niece lashes out at Meghan McCain absent for





Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, appeared on The View on Monday to promote her new book The Reckoning …

After denouncing her uncle and his GOP cronies for perpetuating the lies surrounding Jan. 6, as well as blaming the mismanagement of the former’s pandemic for “the unnecessary deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans,” Mary Trump turned her back. Watch out for McCain, who was present for the first half of the show, but not during any of the segments in which Trump was interviewed, according to The Daily Beast and Mediaite.

“One thing Donald has proven is that using racism as a platform has been successful, and I think that’s why we see so much conflict in this country,” she said. . “And we have to keep having the kind of conversations about race and gender that you have.… It’s a shame your colleague didn’t have the courage to come and have this conversation with me,” continued Trump, referring to the absent McCain, by The Daily Beast. “But I do appreciate that all of you are willing to bring up these very difficult topics because racism, in my opinion, is at the heart of everything that is wrong in 21st century America.”

Apparently this is not the first time Mary Trump and McCain clash on The View just over a year ago, Trump “shut down” the Tory co-host “for accusing [Trump] to “cash in” his last name, “writes The Daily Beast.

The last day of McCain’s show will be Friday August 6.

