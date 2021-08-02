Indonesia extends emergency COVID-19 restrictions in some areas until August 9

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced on Monday August 2 that restrictions currently in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 will be extended until August 9.

Several cities and regencies, including the Indonesian capital Jakarta, have been subject to level 4 restrictions, which restrict the movement of people. Only employees in essential and critical sectors such as energy and health are allowed to return to their workplace.

President Widodo said the measures have led to “improvements nationwide in terms of new daily COVID-19 cases, the number of active cases, recoveries and the occupancy rate of hospital beds.

The government has decided to continue the application of the PPKM (application of public activity restrictions at community level) level 4 from August 3 to 9 in certain regencies and towns with activity and mobility restrictions depending on the conditions of each area, he said.

To alleviate the burden caused by the restriction of activities and mobility, the government will continue to provide social assistance.

The president announced a new policy last week that allows regions to be classified into four levels based on their risk of transmitting COVID-19.

Level 4 zones are regions with the highest level of restrictions, as they have more than 50 confirmed cases per day per 100,000 population. Traditional markets and small businesses are allowed to open but with reduced capacities and opening hours.

Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said almost all cities and regencies will continue to impose level 4 PPKM except 12 regencies and cities which have been demoted to PPKM level 3 and a regency which will now impose the level 2 PPKM.

The minister said the areas will be further specified in a decree issued by the Interior Ministry.

The application of PPKM level 4 has shown fairly good results. A number of provinces have seen a drop in the number of cases as well as the bed occupancy rate, said Panjaitan, who is leading the implementation of the restrictions in the islands of Java and Bali.

This gives good hope but we have to be careful because we are dealing with this Delta variant.

Mr. Panjaitan noted that although the daily number of cases is decreasing, some areas still have a high number of deaths.

We hope that the situation (in these areas) will improve this week, he said.

Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, who is leading the implementation of restrictions outside the two islands, said PPKM level 4 will be imposed on 45 cities and regencies in 21 provinces that have experienced a increase in the daily number of infections.

Indonesia has seen a second wave of COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant, which experts say is in 95% of reported cases.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said earlier on Monday that the second wave had peaked.

We can see the peak is behind us, especially in parts of Java, he said, referring to Indonesia’s most populous islands where 50 percent of the country’s population lives. We are starting to see improvements although I know it is not 100% (back to normal).

Indonesia registered more than 22,000 new cases on Monday. At the height of the country’s second wave in mid-July, there were more than 50,000 infections per day.

The health minister attributed the drop in the number of cases to PPKM policy and government efforts to address shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen.

Mr Sadikin warned, however, that although Java is seeing a drop in new infections, other parts of the country are showing an increase in cases.

We expect to handle (the growing infection) outside of Java more quickly, because all we have to do is replicate what we did in Java, the minister said.

Indonesia has recorded more than 3.4 million cases of COVID-19 and 97,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

