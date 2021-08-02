Explained: Why Gilgit-Baltistan is Important to India and Pakistan





Pakistan’s Ministry of Law and Justice has finalized a bill to incorporate Gilgit-Baltistan, the region known before 2009 as Northern Areas, as the country’s province, according to a newspaper report. Dawn.

New Delhi, which asserted that Gilgit-Baltistan is an integral part of India by virtue of Jammu and Kashmir’s legal, full and irrevocable accession to the Indian Union in 1947, has yet to respond to the last report, but is sure to do this. The areas’ strategic importance to India has increased in light of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Agreement, under which Beijing is investing heavily to develop the area as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, and the concerns of a war on two fronts after the stalemate. in eastern Ladakh last year.

History of the region

Gilgit was part of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir, but was ruled directly by the British, who leased it to Hari Singh, the Hindu ruler of the predominantly Muslim state. When Hari Singh joined India on October 26, 1947, the Gilgit Scouts revolted, led by their British commander, Major William Alexander Brown. The Gilgit Scouts also moved to take control of Baltistan, then part of Ladakh, and captured Skardu, Kargil and Dras. In the battles that followed, Indian forces retook Kargil and Dras in August 1948.

Prior to that, on November 1, 1947, a political party called the Gilgit-Baltistan Revolutionary Council had proclaimed the independent state of Gilgit-Baltistan. On November 15, he said he joined Pakistan, which only accepted membership to the extent of full administrative control, choosing to rule it directly under the Border Crimes Regulations, a law designed by the British to keep control of the troubled tribal areas. from the northwest.

Following the Indo-Pakistani ceasefire of January 1, 1949, Pakistan concluded in April of the same year an agreement with the provisional government of the parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir which had been occupied by the Pakistani troops and irregulars to take charge of its defense and foreign affairs. Under this agreement, the AJK government also ceded the administration of Gilgit-Baltistan to Pakistan.

Beyond the provinces

In 1974, Pakistan adopted its first full-fledged civil constitution, which lists four provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakthunkhwa. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan were not made into provinces. One of the reasons attributed for this is that Pakistan did not want to undermine its international argument that the resolution of the Kashmir issue should be in accordance with UN resolutions which called for a plebiscite.

In 1975, the PoK obtained its own Constitution, making it an ostensibly self-governing autonomous territory. This constitution had no jurisdiction over the northern regions, which continued to be administered directly by Islamabad (the border crimes regulations were abolished in 1997, but repealed only in 2018). In reality, PoK also remained under the control of the Pakistani federal administration and the security establishment, through the Kashmir Council.

The main difference was that while the people of PoK had rights and freedoms guaranteed by their own constitution, which mirrors the Pakistani constitution, the people of the northern regions dominated by the Shiite minority had no political representation. Although they were considered Pakistani, including for citizenship and passports, they were not covered by the constitutional protections available to residents of the four provinces and the PoK.

First changes

It was only in the first decade of the new century that Pakistan began to consider amending its administrative arrangements in the northern regions, as constitutional limbo became untenable due to the new dynamics in the region after September 11 and China’s growing involvement in strategic development projects. Gilgit-Baltistan was vital for these projects, as it provides the only land access between the two countries.

In 2009, Pakistan introduced the Gilgit-Baltistan (Empowerment and Self-Governance) Order, 2009, replacing the Legislative Council of Northern Regions (NALC) with the Legislative Assembly, and the northern regions were given the name Gilgit -Baltistan. The NALC was an elected body, but only had an advisory role to the Minister of Kashmir and Northern Affairs, who ruled from Islamabad.

Assembly is only a slight improvement. It has 24 members elected by direct suffrage and nine appointed. The ruling party in Islamabad has won all the elections held for the Regional Assembly since 2010. In November 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khans Pakistan-Tehreek-i-Insaf won 24 of 33 seats.

Provincial Status

On November 1, 2020, celebrated in Gilgit-Baltistan as Independence Day, Imran Khan announced that his government would give the region the status of a provisional province. In March of this year, the newly elected Assembly passed a unanimous resolution demanding an amendment to the Constitution to make Gilgit-Baltistan a provisional province of Pakistan, without prejudice to the Kashmir dispute.

According to Dawn, Imran Khan asked his minister of law in July to expedite a bill to make Gilgit-Baltistan a province, and it was finalized as the 26th constitutional amendment bill and he been submitted. The bill is believed to suggest that due to its status under the unresolved Kashmir issue, Gilgit-Baltistan is given the status of a provisional province by amending Article 1 of the Constitution. Separately, a series of amendments would be introduced to give Gilgit-Baltistan representation in the Pakistani parliament, in addition to the establishment of the Assembly. It would also have provisions for the representation of the region in the National Assembly and the Senate.

The change in status, when it occurs, will meet a long-standing demand from the 1.5 million inhabitants of Gilgit-Baltistan. There is anger against Pakistan for unleashing sectarian militant groups that target Shiites, but the prevailing feeling is that all of this will improve once they become part of the Pakistani federation. There is a little movement for independence, but it has very little traction.

While some reports have suggested that Pakistan’s decision is under pressure from China, fearing that Gilgit-Baltistan’s ambiguous status may undermine the legality of its plans there, there is also speculation that it could be a precursor of Pakistan’s acceptance of India’s changes on August 5, 2019 to remove the special status of Kashmir. During the PoK elections, the Muslim League of Pakistan (N) alleged that Imran Khan was about to incorporate Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK as provinces of Pakistan under a secret deal with the ‘India.

