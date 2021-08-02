Cvent strengthens its virtual and hybrid event offerings with the launch of Cvent Studio





Cvent Studio offers powerful video production capabilities to help organizations create broadcast-quality content for virtual audiences LAS VEGAS & TYSONS, Virginia, August 02, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Cvent, a leading provider of meeting, event and hospitality technology, today announced the launch of Cvent Studio, a new video capture and production solution designed for virtual and hybrid events. Cvent Studio makes it easy for event planners to create professional-quality video content for their webinars, virtual events and hybrid events, helping them to attract and engage their audiences more deeply online. With state-of-the-art features from Cvent Studios, planners will have the tools they need to upgrade their virtual events to immersive and fully personalized experiences, including the ability to pre-build each segment of their webinar or broadcast before go live, and take advantage of streamlined presentation tools to deliver broadcast-quality live or prerecorded video. The solution is currently available through Cvent Professional Services and will be available later in 2021 as an integrated component of the Cvent Participant Center designed to foster participant engagement through virtual, in-person and hybrid event types. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005210/en/ “As we move forward in this new event landscape where webinars and other virtual events become mainstream, event professionals assume the role of technologists and event producers for employee town halls, webinars, virtual experiences and hybrids of all shapes and sizes, “said VP of Product Management McNeel Keenan.” To maximize live engagement with these audiences and generate return on investment, event planners and Marketing must reinvent the production levels of their events, especially when it comes to video content and broadcast. With the release of Cvent Studio, organizations will have access to a suite of easy-to-use production tools that can enhance their performance. content and are available as part of our strong Cvent marketing and event management platform. “ The story continues The main features of Cvent Studio include: Director’s view: Planners can monitor who and what is seen and heard at their events in real time. With Director View, planners can quickly mix presenters, media, and screen shares; engage in multi-user, multi-presenter collaboration (with up to 10 presenters at a time); pre-registration sessions; easily edit backgrounds, overlays and lower thirds; and stream videos through the Cvent Attendee Hub.

Simple scene editing: By pre-building what each segment of the show should look like before it goes live, planners can perform high-quality, fully personalized video transitions with just one click. They can also use the scene editing feature to map their show ahead of time or create favorite looks and models for easy execution.

Presenter view: Presenters can be invited via a web link to a separate virtual staging area, allowing them to chat with the director and other communicators, change their settings, view the schedule, and share their screen in real time.

Brand tools: Users can personalize their event with JPG, PNG, and GIF downloads, control icon and logo locations, and gain full access to the Cvent resource library. Cvent Studio was unveiled during the Event Cloud Product Roadmap session at the company’s annual user conference, Cvent CONNECT, which runs through August 4. To virtually attend and watch live or on-demand sessions for free, sign up here. About Cvent Cvent is a leading provider of meeting, event and hospitality technology with nearly 4,000 employees and over 200,000 users worldwide. Founded in 1999, the company offers a comprehensive marketing and event management platform and delivers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging and impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, just outside of Washington DC, and has additional offices in London, Frankfurt, Dubai, Melbourne, New Delhi and Singapore, among others, to support its growing global customer base. Cvent’s comprehensive marketing and event management platform provides software solutions to event planners and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, marketing and event management. events, virtual and on-site solutions and participant engagement. The Cvents suite of products automates and simplifies the entire event management process and maximizes the impact of in-person, virtual and hybrid events. Hotels and sites use Cvents supplier and site solutions to win more group and corporate travel through Cvents sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled customers around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or contact us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005210/en/ Contacts Media

Erica Stoltenberg

e[email protected]

571-378-5240

