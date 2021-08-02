Tories’ enraged enemies poke fun at Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson’s total need for #bekind

VOTING Tory has never been cool.

Forever marred in mustard velvet, men bawling on horses slaughtering foxes and women wearing pearls in Viyella shirts, the Right, we have been told, is a wicked, crusty and intolerant bigot.

The liberal left, on the other hand, cares about everyone, is tolerant and fair, and is endlessly obsessed with the #BeKind hashtag. Which is ironic, because many are not.

When Carrie Johnson revealed on Instagram last weekend that she was expecting a Rainbow Baby, a term given to a child following a miscarriage within minutes, toxic social media kicked in. , spitting out his poisonous bile.

With the hashtag #BorisBaby, first came endless gags about the Prime Minister and his penchant for procreation.

So far, so relatively tame. Unresponsive maybe, but nothing Boris or Carrie haven’t seen or heard before.

But then the enraged left started to rear its ugly little heads. (Of course, we couldn’t tell if any of them were ugly because, as you might expect, they were faceless, hiding behind a made-up name and no photo ID.)

Carrie, a 33-year-old woman who still mourns the death of her unborn baby, has been compared to a Nazi. Adolf Hitler has been mentioned. A comedian made a gag on Jimmy Savile.

A jerk named James tweeted to his 18 followers: I wouldn’t be surprised if this was a cynical lie to gain sympathy. Gets a few votes, doesn’t it.

Shameful attacks

Another user asked to know, what are the Tories trying to slip under the radar? as if Carries’ announcement was just a cynical ploy to distract from her husband imminently bombarding every hospital across the country, or pressing a big red button under his desk and casually destroying the free world .

Conspiracy theories poured in, perhaps as Carrie read a story to her one-year-old son, Wilfred, (or tried to do so, without her phone alerting her of a new troll every six minutes). ).

Unfortunately, it’s not just men who attack him. The women crammed in too, with cheerful jokes on the nursery wallpaper, a reference to John Lewis-gate and rude remarks about the couples’ sex lives.

One of them joked: Carrie is a threat to democracy. Girl, focus on your wallpaper.

What almost all of these commentators had in common was a Tory hate position in their Twitter blogs, or subtle names like Tories are killing us.

In a study published five years ago in the journal Social Psychological & Personality Science, the findings linked low intelligence to prejudice.

So this is something for these morons to ponder. For years, Conservatives have been branded as intolerant … in the past, often for good reasons.

But times have changed, and so have the Conservatives. By trying to end free speech by easily overriding anyone who disagrees with their ideas about what is acceptable, the left is becoming more and more illiberal.

OPEN DIALOGUE ON THE FALSE LAYER

Kindness goes out the window to score cheap political points. Tribalism has become toxic. It’s not necessary.

Whatever you think of environmentalist Carrie or her politician husband, no one can deny that they have had a hard time over the past 18 months.

Carrie was heavily pregnant while Boris was in hospital fighting for her life with Covid, and then caught the virus in the ninth month of her pregnancy. No matter where you sit on the political fence, it is indefensible to attack young women for something so heartbreaking and so human.

Of course, many normal and decent Labor supporters sent Carrie heartwarming messages of support. Party leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: I am so sorry to hear Carries had a miscarriage.

I am sure that his speech will be heartwarming for others. Best wishes to you both.

Speaking of her miscarriage, Carrie, like Meghan Markle before her, has helped many women cope with similar grief.

The two women opened a dialogue around a subject that is still strongly stigmatized. They should be praised, not laughed at.

Carrie was heavily pregnant while Boris was in hospital fighting for her life with Covid

IF this was a Disney movie, Scarlett Johansson would surely play the angry, hairy, frayed-haired, toothless old witch.

The American actresses’ decision to sue the media conglomerate for breach of contract after airing its superhero film, Black Widow, alongside its theatrical release seems, well, slightly villainous.

In the midst of a global pandemic, with theaters closed for months, how could studio bosses have ensured that their photo was seen?

Scarlett, an actress of undeniable talent, has already made over $ 14 million thanks to Black Widow.

But when our front-line doctors and nurses are working the God-sent hourly hours, for a paltry 3 percent increase in not much and people dying, it’s not right.

Steph is the governor of television

Last year, a few months after giving birth, Steph McGovern was asked to host a brand new daytime chat show during the height of the lockdown.

And hosts him from his kitchen. With her baby doing whatever babies do, somewhere upstairs.

Unsurprisingly, the Channel 4 show started off with a stutter. How quickly people laughed.

Blaming Steph’s accent, interior design, colorful sweaters, they almost stopped before accusing her of biting in a Chinese lab and releasing bats.

Sixteen months later, Stephs Packed Lunch was returned to service and flies.

Currently on a summer break, the brilliant Middlesbrough-born star has now been picked up by the BBC to present a healthy new show, Walking With, starting this fall.

Take that, cynics.

The cafe is buzzing

WHO thought it? Coffee gets you started in the morning.

An article published in the journal Current Biology found that caffeine allows worker bees to form associations between floral scent and food.

Presumably, it took a team of doctoral students many years of research to decide that proving that bumblebees have a soft spot for an Americano is money well spent.

Which shows how stupid very smart people can be.

LOL of the day from Laurence Fox.

Forget his take on the world, the activist-turned-politician tweeted a snap of his three dogs lying casually next to a half-eaten five-pound bill.

That’s it, I’m done, he raged. Red line crossed. The three bastards are for sale.

As someone whose dog recently ate his credit card, so relevant.

Bring them back to the offices

AND offices still aren’t full, trains aren’t running, and people are working from home, running Zoom meetings in their pajamas from the waist up.

Worryingly, a year and a half of Covid appears to have convinced many millennials, in particular, that working from home is now not only preferable, but also their God-given right.

For the record, many of my acquaintances refuse to go to their workplace, citing lingering fears about the virus.

The same people who go to bars quite happily, hug strangers at midnight, and post drunk photos all over Instagram.

More worryingly, many young people under the age of 35 show signs of Stockholm syndrome, convincing themselves that they are truly more content locked up at home, living the life of a zombie recluse.

The government must do more to make it easier for these snowflakes to return to work.