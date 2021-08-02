Firefighters continue to fight forest fires near Turkish beaches

Turkish firefighters were fighting for the sixth day in a row to control the fires ravaging forests near Turkey’s beach destinations.

Fueled by strong winds and scorching temperatures, the fires that broke out on Wednesday killed eight people and forced residents and tourists to flee the resorts aboard a flotilla of small boats.

Many villagers lost their homes and farm animals and found it difficult to breathe amid the thick smoke.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said teams were still battling seven fires in the coastal provinces of Antalya and Mugla, which are popular tourist areas.

Other active fires have occurred in Isparta, 236 miles northeast, in Denizli province in southwest Turkey.

Another fire in Tunceli, in south-eastern Turkey, was brought under control on Monday, the minister said.

People flee forest fires near Bodrum, Turkey (Ismail Coskun / AP)

A total of 130 fires that have broken out in more than 30 provinces since Wednesday have been extinguished.

“We go through days when the heat is above 40 ° C (104 ° F), the winds are strong and the humidity is extremely low,” Mr. Pakdemirli said.

“We are fighting in such difficult conditions. “

At least 13 settlements in Mugla have been fully or partially evacuated, the minister said.

In Bozalan, Esra Sanli was sobbing as she pointed to a fire that was raging near the village.

“There is no plane, there is no helicopter, there are no roads. How is it going to end? How? ”She said.

On Sunday, residents were forced to evacuate the neighboring villages of Cokertme as the flames approached.

Some boarded small boats and others drove away as the fire got closer and closer, scenes which Ahmet Aras, the mayor of the nearby resort town of Bodrum, called ” hell”.

Precautions have been taken to protect two neighboring thermal power plants, although they are not in immediate danger.

An evacuation order was also issued for the town of Turunc, near the seaside resort of Marmaris in the province of Mugla.

People fled in small boats carrying suitcases.

The EU said it had helped mobilize firefighting planes from Croatia and Spain to aid Turkey.

Planes from Ukraine, Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran also fought the fires.



Turkish resorts were targeted by the fire (Emre Tazegul / AP)

The Spanish government said it was sending two water dump planes and a transport plane to help Turkey fight the wildfires, along with 27 soldiers to help.

The announcement follows allegations that the Turkish government was undermining firefighting efforts by denying aid from Western countries.

Mr Pakdemirli dismissed the allegations, saying instead that the Turkish government had turned down offers for planes with water discharge capacities of less than five tonnes.

A total of 16 planes, 51 helicopters and more than 5,000 people are currently fighting the fires, he said.

In Marmaris, Mayor Mehmet Oktay said fires were still burning in two places and estimated that 11,000 hectares of forest had been burned.

“Our lungs have been burning for five days,” he told Haberturk television.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said at least 27 people affected by the fires were still receiving treatment in hospitals while hundreds more were treated and released.

Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu said authorities were investigating the cause of the fires, including human “recklessness” and possible sabotage by outlaw Kurdish militants.

He said one person was arrested on allegations that he may have paid by the group to start a fire.

The fires have been spreading for six days (AP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said one of the fires was started by children.

However, experts mainly point to climate change as well as accidents caused by people.

A heat wave in southern Europe, fed by warm air from North Africa, caused forest fires across the Mediterranean, including in Italy and Greece, two places people must have been evacuated by the sea to escape the flames.