Ex-detainee Blagojevich asks for the right to represent himself





CHICAGO (AP) Ex-detainee and former governor Rod Blagojevich on Monday sued his home state for expelling him from governor’s seat after his arrest in 2008 on corruption charges and stripping him of his right to run for office elective office in Illinois.

Before filing a complaint, a shameless Blagojevich addressed reporters outside the same Chicago federal courthouse where he was convicted, saying: I’m back. He said he had not decided, however, whether he would seek to run for anything if he succeeded in removing the legal obstacles to doing so.

I didn’t think about running for office, said the 64-year-old Democrat. But I don’t rule out any options either.

Then-President Donald Trump released Blagojevich in February 2020 after serving eight years of a 14-year sentence, including trying to sell a nomination to Barack Obama’s former US Senate seat for deportation. campaign money. Leaders of both parties in Illinois sharply criticized Trump’s switching.

Speaking outside the courthouse in a gray suit to match his hair, which has turned gray behind bars because inmates are prohibited from using hair dye, Blagojevich also declared his loyalty to the former president republican.

I’m a Trumpocrat, said the former contestant on the Trumps reality show, Celebrity Apprentice. Because Trump spared him several more years in his Colorado federal prison, Blagojevich added: I am forever grateful to him.

The Illinois House in January 2009 voted 114-1 to impeach Blagojevich, and the State Senate unanimously voted to impeach him, making him the first Illinois governor to be impeached by the legislators.

Monday’s trial argues that the way lawmakers proceeded with his impeachment and ousting was unconstitutional, not least because he was not authorized to call and question witnesses. He asks for a permanent injection declaring the actions of the General Assembly unconstitutional.

Blagojevich didn’t seem particularly confident about his chances of winning, noting to reporters how he received a C in constitutional law in law school. Due to his felony conviction, he was also stripped of his lawyer license. He represents himself as a non-lawyer in the self-advocacy process which is usually reserved for detainees or the indigent.

Blagojevich said on Monday he makes a living consulting, doing a podcast, giving paid speeches and appearing on an app where celebrities are paid to give personalized birthdays and other greetings. He said he was also writing a book.

Blagojevich was once considered a rising political star for his Bill Clinton-like ability to connect with voters, but he’s been radioactive in Illinois political circles for years. The details of his corruption as governor shocked even the Illinois, which for decades saw a procession of indicted elected officials enter and exit the same courthouse.

Blagojevich’s remarks on Monday sometimes sounded like a campaign speech, highlighting what he called major achievements as governor, including ensuring free public transport for the elderly.

He did not display a hint of contrition on Monday, saying the case against him was still a travesty of justice. He said he knew his reputation was badly tarnished, describing how he saw a photo of himself in a prison library almanac relevant to his beliefs.

I was in that almanac for it, Blagojevich said, pointing to the courthouse. It sucks.

Federal prosecutors and judges who reviewed the Blagojevich case objected to his claims that he had engaged in common political haggling and had been the victim of an overzealous American lawyer. They say there was overwhelming evidence Blagojevich broke the law, including trying to squeeze a children’s hospital for campaign donations.

