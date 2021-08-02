PPKM Level 4 Extended until August 9, 2021, here is the reason





KOMPAS.com – The government has decided that level 4 of the community activity restriction (PPKM) will be extended until August 9, 2021. This was announced by President Joko Widodo during a press conference call in Jakarta on Monday (2/8/2021). “The government has decided to continue the implementation of PPKM level 4 from August 3-9, 2021 in some regencies / cities,” Jokowi said. Read also : LATEST NEWS: Jokowi announces PPKM level 4 expansion to August 9 PPKM claims bring improvement Jokowi added that this policy has been implemented by adjusting the activities and mobility of the community according to the conditions of each region. On the other hand, Jokowi said the reason for the extension of PPKM was due to improved cases in the management of Covid-19 in Indonesia. “PPKM Level 4 which was implemented from July 26 to August 2 yesterday brought improvements nationwide over before,” Jokowi said. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Jokowi says improvement can be seen from daily confirmation of cases, rate of active cases, recovery rate of Covid-19 patients and percentage Bed occupancy rate (BOR) or availability of hospital beds. The rules and technical implementation of this extension will be decided by the government in the near future. Read also : PPKM level 4 extended, Jokowi calls for Covid-19 cases down

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.com/tren/read/2021/08/02/201000865/ppkm-level-4-diperpanjang-hingga-9-agustus-2021-ini-isi-pidato-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

