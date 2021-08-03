Before lung cancer, Kathy Griffin faced drug addiction, suicide





Several weeks ago, Kathy Griffin celebrated a year of sobriety after overcoming pain medication addiction, suicidal despair and controversy over her 2017 photoshoot with the bloody likeness of the severed head of Donald Trump.

Just as Griffin told ABC News that her sobriety gave her a new appreciation for life, she learned she had lung cancer, even though she had never smoked. On Monday, she announced on Twitter that her cancer required the removal of half of her lung.

pic.twitter.com/XoqoudcIK1

– Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 2, 2021

She said the cancer, luckily, was caught early, was confined to her left lung, and her doctors were “optimistic.”

“I was definitely in shock,” Griffin told ABC’s “Nightline” in an episode that aired Monday. “I’m still a bit in shock. No denial, but once a day I turn to no one next to me and say, “Can you believe that (curse)? Is she a bitch or what? ‘ “

This is step 1, ”she said. “It’s nowhere else in my body. So I have to focus on that. “

Griffin also revealed to ABC that she had a lump on her lungs for “a long time.” He would be x-rayed every three years to make sure he didn’t gain weight. Griffin said she went to the doctor recently, concerned about arthritis-like pain that had likely been numbed from her overuse of painkillers in recent years.

The x-ray showed the lump had doubled in size, she said. According to the American Cancer Society, smoking continues to be the leading cause of lung cancer, but there are other risk factors that can cause lung cancer in non-smokers.

After revealing his diagnosis, Griffin received a wave of support from other celebrities, with a number hinting at his last four years of wrestling, which also included the deaths of his sister in 2017 and his mother in March. 2020.

“If Donald Trump, the endless investigations of the Department of Justice and the right-wing media could not bring down Kathy Griffin, cancer has no chance! tweeted author E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of sexual assault and sued him for libel.

Four years earlier, Griffin was persona non grata. As a result of the Trump-headed photoshoot, she lost job opportunities, tour dates were canceled, and was publicly denounced by prominent friends including CNN’s Anderson Cooper. Even Trump’s critics believed she took her abrasive and impenetrable comedy too far with the stunt, which effectively portrays the beheading of a US president. Griffin was also the subject of a Secret Service investigation.

Cooper tweeted that he was “appalled” by the photoshoot, calling it “clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

Griffin told ABC his life was consumed by the fallout from the photoshoot.

“I was like, ‘Well, I don’t even drink, it’s serious, I take a few pills every now and then, who doesn’t drink?

Griffin told ABC she was first introduced to the pills via Provigil, an amphetamine similar to Adderall, which was prescribed by a doctor. She said she was subsequently prescribed Ambien to help her sleep, followed by pain relievers after various injuries.

I really fell in love with them, Griffin added to ABC. “Then it was kind of the appeal of, ‘Oh, I can regulate my energy levels or my moods. Or I fell on my elbow in my act or something and I can be pain free or something. And it got out of hand very quickly.

Griffin first apologized for the photoshoot, then rescinded his apology as Trump continued to say and do offensive things and show no remorse. She took a defiant stance and called people’s anger over the photoshoot “false outrage”.

Griffin also kicked off a comeback tour, which sold out, but behind the scenes she was falling into deeper despair than before.

I started thinking more and more about suicide as I became addicted to the pill, and it almost became an obsessive thought, ”Griffin said. “I started to really convince myself that it was a good decision.” She explained how she started making plans to die and even wrote a note.

Following a suicide attempt, Griffin said her husband helped her get treatment and she was placed in psychiatric detention. She had to go through a ‘nasty detox’ and worked with clinicians who helped her recover, which she said involved 12-step meetings via Zoom during the pandemic.

On Twitter Monday, Griffin assured her followers she would be doing “very well” and was eager to get “up and running” as usual. She told ABC that she was determined not to let anything get in the way of her recovery.

Here’s the silver lining, ”Griffin said. “I am so delighted and grateful. I feel like at 60, I’m going to have a next chapter.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) for free, confidential 24/7 emotional support. You can also reach the Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386 or the Crisis Text Line by texting “START” to 741741.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/08/02/before-lung-cancer-kathy-griffin-overcame-addiction-suicide-attempt-trump-scandal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos