Chinese and Russian vaccines weren’t geopolitical victories

VSHina and Russia both believed the pandemic would give them a chance to show that they are scientifically innovative – and more generous – than Western countries, which have been slower to roll out vaccines and have been accused of hoarding supplies. .

It did not work.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called Chinese vaccines “global public good. Chinese Sinovac vaccine also offers developing countries important advantages that Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines cannot match. Sinovac can be stored in a standard refrigerator. Moderna vaccine should be stored at -20 ° C and Pfizer vaccine at -70 ° C, an obstacle in countries where health infrastructure is lacking. This is partly why Chinese vaccines were injected into guns in more than 80 countries across the developing world.

Doubts about vaccines made in China

The problem is, compared to these other vaccines, China’s jabs are just not very effective. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines have efficacy rates of over 90%. the The World Health Organization noted in June that the Sinovac vaccine “prevented symptomatic disease in 51% of those vaccinated and prevented severe Covid-19 and hospitalization in 100% of the population studied”, although it recognizes that few adults over 60-year-olds participated in the trials, potentially skewing the numbers with a sample population that is less vulnerable than the general public. Data from Sinopharm vaccine made in China demonstrated “vaccine efficacy [rate] for symptomatic and hospitalized illnesses ”at 79%, although here too patients over 60 years of age are under-represented.

Importantly, these studies tested vaccines only against the version of the COVID-19 virus that emerged in late 2019 from the city of Wuhan. They did not provide any data on efficacy against the variants, including the Delta variant, which is becoming the dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 in many countries, including the United States. In many places where Sinopharm and Sinovac are used, there has been a pointed tip the number of COVID-19 infections in recent weeks.

Russia’s lousy deployment

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, now in use in nearly 70 countries, was recently found to be “”safe and efficientIn international studies, but it remains controversial for other reasons. Not only was Sputnik the first vaccine in the world authorized for use in any country, but the Russian Ministry of Health approved it in August 2020, more than a month before the publication of the results of its trials. phase 1 and 2, and before its phase 3 trial. had even started. Questions about the credibility of Russian government assurances immediately became suspect. Indeed, both the WHO and the European Medicines Agency have not yet authorized Sputnik V for emergency use, due to lack of access to raw trial data, and concerns about rare side effects. But countries like India, South Korea, Argentina, Hungary, Iran and many others that lack more transparent alternatives have shown themselves willing to take the risk. COVID-ravaged India, for example, plans to eventually manufacture at least 850 million doses of Sputnik V per year.

But beyond questions of efficiency, the Russian deployment of Sputnik faced a series of embarrassing problems. In April, Brazilian regulators dismissed Sputnik as potentially dangerous before reverse the decision in June – when COVID-19 infections were skyrocketing across the country – and allowing a small number of doses at a time in the country. Slovak officials said in April that doses of Sputnik received from Russia did not have “the same characteristics and properties” as Sputnik doses supplied by Russia for evaluation in international studies. Indian officials say delayed supplies from Russia have put big production plans on hold. The Moscow Times reported earlier this month that “Russia has granted an Emirati royal exclusive rights to sell his Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to a host of countries on at least three continents as part of a deal. who saw buyers pay huge premiums for supplies.

Put it all together, and it’s easy to see why Russia is claiming that 800 million people worldwide will be vaccinated with Sputnik by the end of 2021 is a farce. Due to the delays that have hampered the production of Sputnik in other countries, many doses of Sputnik administered abroad come directly from Russia, which severely limits the number of doses that can be manufactured worldwide. In May, the Russian edition of Forbes reported that approximately 16.3 million doses of a two-dose vaccine had been exported. That’s just a little better than 1% of Russia’s target for global Sputnik vaccinations.

But the best tests of the Russian government’s (lack of) credibility come directly from the Russian people. A poll conducted in March found that a 62% of Russians surveyed did not want to be vaccinated. As of June 28, only 15% of Russians had received at least one dose of a vaccine authorized in Russia for almost a year. This in a country that break daily death records of COVID-19.

The bottom line

Chinese and Russian vaccines will not allow these countries to achieve the geopolitical victories they hoped for. A huge missed opportunity for Moscow and Beijing.

What to watch

A remarkably clear explanation in six minutes from an expert on variants and vaccines. Bottom Line: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines are clearly the most effective against the Delta variant, but Chinese or Russian vaccines are still far better than none.

The brief on the coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the global spread of COVID-19 Thank you!

For your security, we have sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click on the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving our newsletters. If you do not receive the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us to [email protected]