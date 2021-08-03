Trump hopes people will never forget his work on border security, COVID-19 vaccine





Contrasting his presidency with that of his successor, former President Donald Trump said on Monday he hoped Americans “will never forget” the contributions he has made to border security and the rapid development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump has sharply criticized President Joe Biden and he has targeted his successor for taking a very different approach to key issues of his presidency. On Monday, Trump denounced the growing number of COVID-19 cases, the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and the increase in gun violence.

“When I left office, the police were supported like never before, the border was strong, safe and secure (the best ever!) Years, or more!). Hopefully people will NEVER FORGET! ”Trump said in a statement.

Thanks to technological advancements and a massive financial investment from the federal government, Trump was able to announce the deployment of a COVID-19 vaccine less than a year after the start of the pandemic. This was a record pace for vaccine development, offering protection proven to keep people from going to hospital, but also raising doubts about the safety of the inoculation.

Former US President Donald Trump has said he hopes “no one will ever forget” the contributions he made to border security and the development of the COVID-19 vaccine. Trump speaks at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24 in Phoenix. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Assurances that corners weren’t cut into vaccine development and that it is safe to take have done little to alleviate concerns and only 60 percent of American adults are considered fully immunized.

The rapid spread of the Delta variant in communities has prompted officials to frantically try to convince hesitant Americans to get vaccinated. They offered college scholarships, cash, tickets to various sporting events and other forms of entertainment and warned that if people didn’t get vaccinated America could be back where it was. ‘last year.

While the vaccine has been widely shown to be effective in keeping people out of hospital, the spread of the virus means it will likely continue to mutate, health experts say. As it mutates, there is a growing chance that a new strain could escape the vaccine and put everyone at risk again.

Amid concerns about the increase in cases, some regions have started to reinstate mask requirements and Biden is demanding that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing and other requirements. The CDC also revised its guidelines to indicate that even vaccinated people wear a mask indoors in an area where transmission rates are high or substantial.

Republicans were quick to criticize the CDC’s advice, saying pushing people to wear masks after being vaccinated was a way of controlling Americans. The GOP has also combined criticism of Biden’s handling of COVID-19 with criticism of the border.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Wednesday that the “dramatic increase” in border crossings was behind the “dramatic increase” in COVID-19 cases in Texas, accusing migrants of spreading the virus. Abbott signed an executive order authorizing the Texas Department of Public Safety to stop any vehicle reasonably suspected of carrying migrants.

Border apprehensions have increased since Biden took office and more than 1.1 million apprehensions were made this year as of July 16, according to Customs and Border Protection. The last time there were 1 million arrests was in 2006, according to the Texas Tribune.

Biden’s management of the border has been a losing issue for him, and Republicans are unlikely to abandon him before the midterm and 2024 elections.

If Trump were in power and the country saw an increase in border cases and apprehensions, the former president said the media would have an “absolute field day.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-hopes-people-will-never-forget-his-work-border-security-covid-19-vaccine-1615410 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos