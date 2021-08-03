PM Narendra Modi launches electronic payment solution: e-RUPI





PM Narendra Modi by videoconference launches the e-RUPI electronic payment solution. It is a digital payment solution based on electronic vouchers. Lets know more about e-RUPI and before that, listen to PM Modi to better understand the payment solution. Link to the event: https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1yNGaWNvaagxj The launch of e-RUPI is part of our efforts to make India a leader in fintech and leverage technology to enhance ‘ease of life’. pic.twitter.com/NGsWfJepZX – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2021 Mr. Modi also said that “India is showing the world today that it is not afraid of anyone to connect with technology”. https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1422179309335326725 The program would ensure that benefits reach beneficiaries in a sealed manner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch e-RUPI, a person-specific, goal-specific digital payment solution, via video conferencing on August 2. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/dCH8JRufjt – ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021 Know more What is the e-RUPI? e RUPI is a cashless tool that can be used for digital payments. It can be considered as an e-voucher based on a QR code or an SMS chain that would be delivered directly to the recipient’s phone. It would therefore be a contactless method. e-RUPI connects sponsors and beneficiaries without any real contact. There is also no contact between electronic service providers and beneficiaries. The service is prepaid in nature as it ensures that payment is made to the service provider after the transaction is completed. As it is prepaid, no middleman is required and payment to the service provider is hassle-free. It is a unique payment mechanism and it allows users to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payment app or online banking. Electronic vouchers can also be leveraged by private sectors as part of their employee well-being and corporate social responsibility. The information was provided in the press release issued by the PM Office. Who developed e-RUPI? The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has developed the e-RUPI platform on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Ministry of Financial Services, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Authority of health. The PMO issued a statement saying: “This is expected to be a revolutionary initiative in the direction of ensuring leak-proof social service delivery. It can also be used to provide services in programs to provide drugs and nutritional support in maternal and child health programs, tuberculosis eradication programs, drugs and diagnostics in the under programs such as Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidies, etc. 61

