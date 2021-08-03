Politics
We wear masks on Wednesdays: Boris Johnson unveils new COVID-19 roadmap
After much criticism for reopening the UK sooner than experts advised, Boris Johnson decided to address public concerns by introducing a new law, declaring that on Wednesdays we wear masks. Now, between the hours of 12:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. every Wednesday, Boris has announced that, unless members of the public wear this season’s Covid line, they will be considered unrecovered and will not be allowed to go. sit down with the Prime Minister. or one of the members of its Cabinet.
The news comes from the most recent government announcement that took place in the House of Commons cafeteria last week. Boris, brandishing a scientific calculator as evidence, said: I estimated that reinstating strict COVID rules for one day a week will cut infection rates by at least half? This means the UK could avoid what was seen by some as an inevitable foreclosure in August, just weeks after the rules were lifted: I’m very confident this new law will have a huge impact in the UK. Unless it is. In this case, everything will be closed again.
The Prime Minister’s new announcements, however, have not gone without criticism, as many people are unsure whether a single day will make a huge difference in infection rates. Notable criticism came from former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who resigned last year to pursue his dreams of full-time travel: the popularity of being prime minister has almost certainly risen to his head. Not only is this a ridiculous idea that will only further confuse the public, but the consequences of breaking these rules are simply unethical. And stop trying to do Go look for to arrive. It will not arrive.
Dominic Cummings refers to the controversial punishments for people who don’t wear masks on Wednesdays. Under the new law, those who do not comply will be added to Boris’ personal Burn Book, which he will then read in weekly government announcements. We reached out to Stephen Jones, the first person to be added to the Burn Book, for a comment: I don’t agree with the new law. I pulled my mask down for a while, just to scratch my nose, and now suddenly I’m called a dirty bitch skank by Jon Snow on the news.
In a recent interview, Boris Johnson responded to the criticism in a scathing response: I’m sorry everyone is in love with me or something. This new rule is valid and was created to keep everyone and everything safe, functional and, most importantly, trendy. Please continue to follow relevant government guidelines and be reasonable. Unless it’s Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Oh, and Cummings? He doesn’t even go here.
