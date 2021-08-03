Donald Trump’s ally, US Senator Lindsey Graham, tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated





US Senator Lindsey Graham became the first senator to disclose a breakthrough infection after being vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying he was “very happy” to have received the vaccine, without which his current symptoms would be “much worse”.

Key points: Senator Graham to quarantine himself for 10 days after experiencing mild symptoms The senator has long been a supporter of vaccination, seeing it as a way to get back to normal. Breakthrough COVID-19 cases remain rare, analysis shows

In a statement, the South Carolina Republican said he “started having flu-like symptoms on Saturday night” and went to the doctor on Monday morning local time.

After being informed of his positive test, Senator Graham said he would quarantine himself for 10 days.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection, and right now I have mild symptoms,” said the 66-year-old.

“I am very happy that I was vaccinated because without the vaccination I am sure I would not feel as well as I do today. My symptoms would be much worse.”

According to spokesman Kevin Bishop, Senator Graham attended an event over the weekend hosted by Senator Joe Manchin on his barge and attended by other Senators.

Sam Runyon, spokesperson for Sen. Manchin, said the West Virginia Democrat “is fully vaccinated and follows CDC guidelines for people exposed to an individual positive for COVID.”

Senator Manchin received his second dose of the vaccine earlier this year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated people who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 do not need to quarantine if they are asymptomatic, but must be tested within five days and wear a mask inside for four days or until the test is negative.

Senator Graham, who was vaccinated in December, has long been a proponent of vaccination, saying during a visit this spring to the South Carolina Medical University in Charleston that “the sooner we get everyone vaccinated. , the faster we can get back to normal. “

Senator Graham’s infection follows updated CDC guidelines urging even fully vaccinated people to resume wearing masks indoors in areas with high coronavirus transmission, citing the rise of the variant highly contagious delta.

A recent analysis has shown that revolutionary cases of COVID-19, with mild or no symptoms, are still rare.

Both houses of Congress have passed tougher face covering regulations amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the country. The House reverted to a mask requirement, while the Senate recommended medical grade face coverings.

