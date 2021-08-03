Traces of national farces, from the era of President Sukarno to Jokowi

During the days of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s leadership, there were a number of fake news or hoaxes that had been shocking.

The name of Dwi Hartanto made the Indonesian nation smell good in 2017. As a graduate student in the Netherlands, the young man claimed to have acquired a myriad of achievements in the field of aeronautics. News of his accomplishments was widely published in various media across the country.

Even at Liputan6.com In mid-February, Dwi admitted that he had completed his doctoral studies at TU-Delft in the aerospace field, on a scholarship from the Dutch government.

At that time, the team Liputan6.com trying to interview Dwi via Skype. He admitted he was busy in Boston, US and promised to immediately notify the time of the interview.

The young man also admitted to participating in a prestigious aerospace technology research competition in Germany in June 2017, in which ESA (Europe), NASA (United States), DLR (Germany), ESTEC participated. (Netherlands), JAXA (Japan), UKSA (United Kingdom), CSA (Canada), KARI (Korea), AEB (Brazil), INTA (Spain) and other developed countries. And he claimed to have won the competition.

Dwi claimed to have “pushed” all of his opponents and successfully sat on the top step of the podium in the spacecraft technology research category.

He won the competition by carrying out a research entitled “The fatal weapon in the sky”. Dwi also admitted, from the research results, that he had successfully patented several key technologies with his team.

Instead of being able to interview Dwi because of the fierce struggle and all the excuses to be busy, bad news arrived from the Netherlands regarding the young man’s confession.

All the scent news that Dwi claims is just fake news. He admitted that a number of these achievements and what he claimed were lies.

Then, in 2018, Indonesia was shocked by a viral photo of activist Ratna Sarumpaet’s face with a swollen face circulating on social media.

At that time, criticism and condemnation was also pouring in from politicians in the coalition of Presidential and Vice Presidential candidate number 02 Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno. Allegations of violence due to political differences had surfaced.

In her confession on several parties, Ratna Sarumpaet was physically assaulted on September 21, 2018 after attending an event in Bandung.

He admitted to being dragged out of the taxi he was traveling in, beaten by several people and thrown near Husein Sastranegara Airport. The news was barely 10 days later when the photo circulated.

Ratna Sarumpaet finally admits that the lie has been wronged. At a press conference on Wednesday October 3, 2018 at her home, Ratna Sarumpaet first told her child that she made up the story when she discovered her face was bruised.

According to Ratna, at this point, her son asked why his face was bruised. He immediately replied that people were being beaten.

Ratna admitted that her face looked bruised after undergoing liposuction on her left cheek at Bina Cosmetic Hospital on September 21, 2018.

Then, in 2020, YouTuber Ferdian Paleka was in the spotlight because of a prank video handing out trash-filled groceries in the West Java town of Bandung.

Shortly after, Ferdian Paleka and two other colleagues, namely Tubagus Fahddinar and M Aidil, were named suspects in the case of video content containing insults.

After being arrested by the joint team this morning, Ferdian Paleka was made a suspect under section 45, paragraph 3, of the Electronic Information and Transaction Act (ITE).

In addition to Article 45 of the ITE Law, the suspects were also charged with two additional articles, namely Article 36 and Article 51, paragraph 2, of Law No. 11 of 2008 on ITE.

Also in May 2020, the name Muhammad Nuh or M Nuh was widely discussed in Jambi. The man who won President Jokowi’s electric motorcycle auction at a charity concert immediately went viral and graced the world of social media.

The first, it went viral because it won the auction for the electric motorcycle Gesits signed Jokowi. Mr Nuh made a bid for the electric motorcycle with a fantastic value of Rs 2.5 billion, beating well-known businessmen and politicians.

Investigation, it turns out that the figure of Mr. Noah is not a businessman, but that he is an occasional day laborer.

He himself resides in the village of Manggis, Pasar district, Jambi town, according to information gathered during the previous auction.

Based on Nuh’s statement, he admitted that he was unsure whether the event was an auction that was broadcast live on TVRI during the “Sharing Love with Bimbo” concert on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Ms. Noah at that time even sought the protection of the authorities. For fear of being charged after winning the motorcycle auction.

Ferdian Paleka’s story is repeating itself. This time a prank video titled Prank for Sharing Meat to Mothers with Trash Contents #THEREALPRANK was posted on Edo Putra’s official Youtube channel, dragging Edo Putra and his colleagues to the Palembang Police Headquarters.

The 11.56-minute video was viewed by over 600,000 people. Edo Putra’s official Youtube channel was also followed by around 10.3 thousand subscribers.

Apparently this prank video containing garbage has already been made by Edo Putra. On May 25, 2020, this Youtuber from Palembang uploaded a video called Prank for Sharing THR into Small Boxes of Garbage.

Edo and a colleague distributed envelopes to four teenagers in two different locations. After distributing the envelopes, the two left the target of the prank.

Finally, recently, the social action of a family of businessmen from the East of the Aceh Regency, Nanggroe Aceh Darussalam (NAD), amazed the inhabitants of South Sumatra (Sumsel).

Indeed, the family of the late Akidi Tio, one of the successful businessmen of Langsa City, East Aceh Regency, NAD, donated a fantastic amount of money.

Aid in the form of fresh funds of Rp 2 trillion, distributed by the family doctor of the late Akidi Tio, Pr Hardi Darmawan, on Monday morning July 26, 2021.

And today, Monday August 2, 2021, Akidi Tio’s youngest child, Heriyati, was picked up by South Sumatra Police Intelligence and Security Director Kombes Pol Ratno Kuncoro.

Heriyati was arrested in connection with Akidi Tio’s Rs2 trillion aid for the management of Covid-19, which was due to be paid today but did not come.