Politics
XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Has Sufficient Liquidity And China Support To Drive Strong Electric Vehicle Growth
This article originally appeared on Simply Wall St New
Two new pieces of information prompt investors to consider XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) more carefully for the future. The Political Bureau meeting in China and the publication of the results of the vehicle delivery in July by XPeng.
We’ll take a look at how these, along with the company’s future estimates, affect Xpeng’s outlook.
The meeting of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Central Committee (CPC) was held on July 30 and chaired by Xi Jinping (Sources 1, 2). The main discussion was on the Chinese economy. For EV investors, it could be a positive signal to know that Beijing has called for more support for the domestic EV market. This has implications for positive policies regarding producers and distributors of electric vehicles such as XPeng, NIO (NYSE: NIO), Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and subsidies that will support domestic production.
XPeng July deliveries report is an even stronger specific signal. The company succeeded in delivering 8,040 vehicles in July, a record month with a 228% increase Year after year. Since the start of the year, XPeng has delivered 38,778 vehicles, which is a 388% year-over-year increase.
By comparison, NIO delivered 7,931 vehicles in July 2021 and a total of 125,528 vehicles this year. This may indicate that Xpeng has a large production capacity and is catching up with NIO in terms of deliveries.
Before going any further, know that Chinese stocks carry additional political risk, which can be difficult for investors to predict.
Now let’s see how we can relate growth to investor estimates.
In the previous quarter, XPeng reported sales of CN3.0b, in line with expectations. Following the result, analysts updated their earnings model.
So we’ve collected the latest post-profit statutory consensus estimates to see what might be in store for next year. Keep in mind that analysts haven’t included the above information in their estimates, and we may receive an additional update in the coming days.
See our latest review for XPeng
Based on the latest results, the consensus forecast from XPeng’s 15 analysts is for CN15.1b revenue in 2021, which would reflect a major 80% improvement in sales from the past 12 months.
Loss per share is expected to decline significantly in the near future, narrowing 62% to 3.39 CN.
Prior to this earnings announcement, analysts had modeled revenues of CNN 14.9 billion and losses of CN 3.05 per share in 2021. While this year’s earnings estimates have remained stable, there has also been a dramatic increase in per-share loss expectations, suggesting that the consensus has a somewhat mixed opinion on the stock.
The consensus price target has remained at US $ 47.45, which apparently implies that the higher expected losses should not have a long-term impact on the valuation of the company. Sticking to a single price target can be unwise, however, as the consensus target is actually the average of analysts’ price targets.
As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any differing opinions on the valuation of the company. There are a few variations of perceptions on XPeng, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US $ 70.01 and the most bearish at US $ 26.10 per share.
Finally, we’ll take a look at the balance sheet and see how much XPeng can invest in growth now. With a debt ratio of 9.7% and CNY 33.5 billion in cash and equivalents, we can see that the company can finance large capacity extensions that will generate growth. In addition, around 40% of XPeng employees would have an R&D role aimed at producing better and “smart” EV products. Total assets hover around CN47b against CN13.3b in total liabilities.
Conclusion
XPeng indicates a resumption of growth and seriously competes with NIO.
The latest meeting of the Political Bureau of the China Central Committee (CPC) involves strong support for domestic electric vehicle companies and may result in concrete measures and subsidies to support the industry, which XPeng is likely to benefit from.
Future estimates show strong growth in a short period of time. Analysts can further revise their estimates based on recent events – and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the industry as a whole. The consensus price target stood at US $ 47.45 as the latest estimates were not sufficient to impact their price targets.
XPeng also has significant cash reserves that will fund future capacity and growth.
That said, we still have to consider the ever-present specter of investment risk. We have identified 1 warning sign with XPeng , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.
Simply Wall St analyst Goran Damchevski and Simply Wall St have no positions in any of the companies mentioned. This article is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares and does not take into account your goals or your financial situation. Our aim is to bring you long-term, targeted analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest announcements from price sensitive companies or qualitative documents.
Do you have any feedback on this item? Are you worried about the content? Enter into a contract with us directly. You can also send an email to [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/xpeng-inc-nyse-xpev-enough-103555950.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]