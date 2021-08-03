XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Has Sufficient Liquidity And China Support To Drive Strong Electric Vehicle Growth

This article originally appeared on Simply Wall St New

Two new pieces of information prompt investors to consider XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) more carefully for the future. The Political Bureau meeting in China and the publication of the results of the vehicle delivery in July by XPeng.

We’ll take a look at how these, along with the company’s future estimates, affect Xpeng’s outlook.

The meeting of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Central Committee (CPC) was held on July 30 and chaired by Xi Jinping (Sources 1, 2). The main discussion was on the Chinese economy. For EV investors, it could be a positive signal to know that Beijing has called for more support for the domestic EV market. This has implications for positive policies regarding producers and distributors of electric vehicles such as XPeng, NIO (NYSE: NIO), Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and subsidies that will support domestic production.

XPeng July deliveries report is an even stronger specific signal. The company succeeded in delivering 8,040 vehicles in July, a record month with a 228% increase Year after year. Since the start of the year, XPeng has delivered 38,778 vehicles, which is a 388% year-over-year increase.

By comparison, NIO delivered 7,931 vehicles in July 2021 and a total of 125,528 vehicles this year. This may indicate that Xpeng has a large production capacity and is catching up with NIO in terms of deliveries.

Before going any further, know that Chinese stocks carry additional political risk, which can be difficult for investors to predict.

Now let’s see how we can relate growth to investor estimates.

In the previous quarter, XPeng reported sales of CN3.0b, in line with expectations. Following the result, analysts updated their earnings model.

So we’ve collected the latest post-profit statutory consensus estimates to see what might be in store for next year. Keep in mind that analysts haven’t included the above information in their estimates, and we may receive an additional update in the coming days.

profit and revenue growth

Based on the latest results, the consensus forecast from XPeng’s 15 analysts is for CN15.1b revenue in 2021, which would reflect a major 80% improvement in sales from the past 12 months.

Loss per share is expected to decline significantly in the near future, narrowing 62% to 3.39 CN.

Prior to this earnings announcement, analysts had modeled revenues of CNN 14.9 billion and losses of CN 3.05 per share in 2021. While this year’s earnings estimates have remained stable, there has also been a dramatic increase in per-share loss expectations, suggesting that the consensus has a somewhat mixed opinion on the stock.

The consensus price target has remained at US $ 47.45, which apparently implies that the higher expected losses should not have a long-term impact on the valuation of the company. Sticking to a single price target can be unwise, however, as the consensus target is actually the average of analysts’ price targets.

As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any differing opinions on the valuation of the company. There are a few variations of perceptions on XPeng, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US $ 70.01 and the most bearish at US $ 26.10 per share.

Finally, we’ll take a look at the balance sheet and see how much XPeng can invest in growth now. With a debt ratio of 9.7% and CNY 33.5 billion in cash and equivalents, we can see that the company can finance large capacity extensions that will generate growth. In addition, around 40% of XPeng employees would have an R&D role aimed at producing better and “smart” EV products. Total assets hover around CN47b against CN13.3b in total liabilities.

Conclusion

XPeng indicates a resumption of growth and seriously competes with NIO.

The latest meeting of the Political Bureau of the China Central Committee (CPC) involves strong support for domestic electric vehicle companies and may result in concrete measures and subsidies to support the industry, which XPeng is likely to benefit from.

Future estimates show strong growth in a short period of time. Analysts can further revise their estimates based on recent events – and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the industry as a whole. The consensus price target stood at US $ 47.45 as the latest estimates were not sufficient to impact their price targets.

XPeng also has significant cash reserves that will fund future capacity and growth.

That said, we still have to consider the ever-present specter of investment risk. We have identified 1 warning sign with XPeng , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

