Skye Arundhati Thomas | LRB totally concocted August 2, 2021

More than 150 Indian journalists, politicians, lawyers, student leaders and activists have been identified by the Pegasus project as possible surveillance targets. Journalists at Cable, an independent journal, maintain a listing as they work on the fifty thousand phone numbers allegedly compromised by the spyware of the Israeli group NSO. Using a toolbox built by Amnesty International’s security lab, they discovered that two of their founding publishers’ devices were infected with the code. The software allows users to take control of other people’s smartphones: encrypted messages are visible to them, and cameras and microphones can be viewed and activated remotely. The NSO Group claims that it only sells its spyware to “controlled governments”. The Delhi government says the Pegasus project is “empty of facts.” Journalists have filed petitions with the Supreme Court to investigate the allegations. They will be heard on August 5.

Targets identified so far include several of those accused in the Elgar Parishad case. Elgar Parishad was an event held on New Years Eve 2017 to mark the bicentenary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, in which 22 Dalit Mahars died fighting for the British East India Company against the Brahmins (and fiercely castes) Peshwas . During the event, fighting broke out between right-wing Hindus and Dalits. Over the following months, sixteen activists who spoke to Elgar Parishad were accused of having started the violence and placed in police custody or placed under house arrest. Documents allegedly found on their laptops have been leaked to the press.

The documents appeared to reveal a plan to assassinate Narendra Modi; discussed the purchase of weapons and the establishment of guerrilla training camps; and appointed Dalit and Muslim student leaders as comrades with ties to the Congress party. It was sensational, with all the attributes of a classic plot: a group of armed activists linked to the opposition, plotting to overthrow the government. The police called the evidence they had gathered “conclusive”; the BJP propaganda machine called the defendants naxalites. One of them, Sudha Bharadwaj, union activist and lawyer, gave her defense team a handwritten note. “It’s totally concocted,” she wrote, “made to criminalize me and other lawyers, activists and human rights organizations.”

The sixteen were detained under the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act, introduced in 1967 but much amended since, most recently by Modi in 2019. It allows the government to define what is considered terrorism and practically prohibits release on bail. Nine of the ten documents on which the case is based were found on a computer belonging to one of the sixteen, Rona Wilson, activist and advocate for prison reform. In March of last year, the Caravan report ed the results of a cyber-forensic examination of Wilson’s hard drive. They found malware that had been used to access it remotely, obtain sensitive information and factory documents.

In July 2020, the activists’ legal team contacted Arsenal Consulting, an American digital forensics firm that had worked on the Boston Marathon bombing case in 2013. They discovered Wilson’s computer had been compromised for more than 22 months, with software intended not only for surveillance. but for the “delivery of documents”. A letter, supposedly from Wilson to a “comrade Prakash”, asks for a million US dollars to procure M4 rifles and 400,000 cartridges so that they can take “concrete steps to end Modi-raj”. The last remote modification of Wilson’s computer was made on April 16, 2018. Police raided his home in Pune at dawn the next day.

Another document found on Wilson’s computer appears to show the minutes of a meeting where the alleged conspirators planned “to step up tactical training for women … including directional traps / mines.” Arsenal identified it as one of three files placed on Wilson’s computer within two minutes on the morning of January 11, 2018. They were even able to “catch a command line syntax error (and a rapid correction) committed by the attacker ”. Arsenal then investigated the hard drive of lawyer and human rights activist Surendra Gadling, and discovered that the same hacker had been accessing Gadling’s computer for more than twenty months. Arsenal called it “one of the most serious cases of tampering with evidence” they have seen.

Several of the sixteen have serious health problems. Stan Swamy, a Catholic priest and tribal rights activist with Parkinson’s disease, has been held in a high-security prison in Mumbai. He contracted Covid and was put on a ventilator – yet every bail application has been turned down. He died on July 5, a day ahead of the scheduled date for another bail hearing. Bharadwaj suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure. Gautam Navlakha is severely short-sighted. His glasses broke and he was not allowed to buy a new one. Eighty-year-old poet Varavara Rao has been denied access to better medical care after testing positive for Covid. Professor Hany Babu was denied bail despite a severe eye infection and vision loss. Three years after the start of the case, they are still awaiting trial.

The government also views the New Delhi riots of February 2019 as the result of a violent plot, allegedly led by a group of young activists and leaders, all of whom have been charged under the UAPA. Thousands of pages of evidence have been submitted in sealed boxes, most of which are inaccessible not only to the public but to the defendants themselves. Hyperbolic claims against the activists have been made in indictments and in the press (manufacture of weapons, fundraising for conspiracy, murder); there is no sign of a trial date.

Three student leaders – Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Tanha – were released on bail in June after a landmark judgment by the New Delhi High Court. “It is not uncommon for demonstrators to push back the limits permitted by law,” the court ruled, and this “does not amount to the commission of a” terrorist act “or a” conspiracy “or ‘a “preparatory act” for the commission of a terrorist act within the meaning of AUPA. ”As they left the doors of Tihar prison, the three young activists were greeted by their comrades, friends and family. gathered, turned to each other and sang a protest song.