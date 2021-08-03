Senior Sindh Government Officials Must Obey NCOC Instructions: Haleem A.Sheikh





APP86-020821 KARACHI: Aug 02 – Sindh Haleem Assembly Opposition Leader Adil Sheikh addressing a press conference at Adil House. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi

KARACHI, August 02 (APP): Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said senior Sindh government officials were required to obey instructions from the National Command and Operation Center ( NCOC) regarding vaccination and lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, Haleem Adil Shiekh said there was a need to focus on vaccinating the population and ensuring that SOPs are followed by the people instead of making tough decisions.

He said that it was not necessary to be in politics on such matters concerning people’s lives, adding that he praised the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Asad Umar for their brilliant efforts to make in the face of situations.

The PTI chief said that Syed Murad Ali Shah, who imposed the lockdown without seeking permission from NCOC officials, simply wanted to stop the smooth running of economic activities in a city like Karachi and this step is no big deal. other than an open threat to the flourishing economy of the country.

Haleem Adil Sheikh urged the establishment of more vaccination centers in Karachi and other parts of the province so that people can get properly vaccinated without becoming infected with the virus.

The federal government, on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, provided test kits, ventilators and then vaccines, but senior Sindh government officials could not ensure proper vaccination of the population, ”he said. He added and held the Sindh PPP leaders responsible for the mess and their utter failure to even set up a single vaccination center where people could be vaccinated appropriately in a suitable atmosphere.

Sheikh observed that the weeklong lockdown in a city like Karachi would leave dangerous impacts on economic activities across the country for many months and said foolish rulers, who were forcing such decisions, had become a risk for the security of the country. He said the city, which contributes 67% of the country’s revenue, should not be allowed to be affected by such naive decisions.

Sheikh said the Supreme Court ruled that provinces cannot make unilateral decisions in this regard, but the Sindh government’s announcement of imposing a foreclosure in the province was contrary to such orders.

The PTI leader said that under Article 151 of the Constitution Pakistan is a single market with the port of Karachi acting as the jugular vein of its economy.

Any attempt that could affect the country’s economic lifeline should not be allowed, adding that he said the Sindh government made the unilateral decisions.

He said the PTI leadership strongly condemned such a move, which was aimed at stifling economic activity.

Sheikh maintained that the option to impose a full lockdown was not available to any provincial government, adding that he had asked to act on instructions from NCOC officials in light of orders given to provincial governments.

The policy regarding the Covid pandemic was formulated by the federation and the NCOC and the provinces were required to implement it, he said.

Sheikh said the PTI government led by Imran Khan has fought hard against the virus and has so far managed to save many lives while maintaining a stable economy. He said Pakistan, under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, was in control of the worst situations during the last peak.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.app.com.pk/domestic/high-ups-of-sindh-govt-bound-to-obey-directions-of-ncoc-haleem-a-sheikh/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos