How Chinese Investments Are Capturing the Pakistani Economy | Asia | An in-depth look at current events from across the continent | DW

In 2015, China announced an ambitious multibillion-dollar initiative to renovate Pakistan’s crumbling infrastructure and connect the country’s southern port of Gwadar to western China.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of the Belt and Road Initiative signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, was initially expected to bring in $ 46 billion (38.7 billion) in investment in Pakistan . But it is now estimated to have grown to around $ 65 billion.

During the first phase of CPEC, dozens of projects, mainly related to electricity and transport infrastructure, were carried out with the help of Chinese money.

The second phase of the initiative, which started last December and includes 27 projects, focused on building manufacturing capacity and creating jobs.

And Beijing has injected money not only in the economic centers of Pakistan, but also in places like Pakistani-administered Kashmir and the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Many Pakistanis remain euphoric over the increase in Chinese investment in the country, saying there is a need to pull Pakistan out of an ongoing severe economic crisis.

The COVID pandemic, which has shut down tens of thousands of small businesses and resulted in the loss of more than 20 million people, is exacerbating the economic turmoil.

The strategically located port of Gwadar, run by a Chinese company, is in the insurgency-stricken province of Balochistan

A “source of blessing” for the Pakistani economy

The Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was hit hard by Islamist terrorism between 2004 and 2015. Tribal areas in the region were seen as a hub for Islamists, including those affiliated with terrorist groups like al-Qaeda and the network. Haqqani.

In view of this terrible public order situation, many Western countries and companies were unwilling to invest in the province.

Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, former chairman of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce, said China has stepped in to fill the void left by the West.

Aneela Khalid of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women’s Chamber of Commerce believes that Chinese investment is a “source of blessing” for the Pakistani economy.

“First of all, China has invested in our province under the CPEC, working on various power and infrastructure projects,” she told DW, adding that “now it is also investing in sanitation and other projects “.

Without being discouraged by terrorist threats

In the southern province of Sindh, Chinese companies not only completed several CPEC projects, but also bought a 40% stake in Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Ahmed Chinoy, a prominent businessman from the port city of Karachi and director of PSX, told DW that the Chinese now have the power to appoint the CEO, CFO and regulatory director of PSX.

Such appointments must nevertheless be approved by the board of directors, he added.

Last June, the stock market was attacked by Baluch insurgents, who resented Chinese investment in the insurgent province of Balochistan. A group of Baluch insurgents claimed responsibility for the attack.

But Beijing does not seem discouraged by these threats.

Several sources told DW that China is considering buying an electricity company in Karachi, which is one of the country’s largest energy companies.

“The Chinese are trying to invest all over Sindh,” a regional government official said on condition of anonymity.

He pointed out that recently, sanitation contracts in five districts had been awarded to Chinese companies. A number of businessmen, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and various union members corroborated the official’s claim.

They expressed their anger at the government for handing over such lucrative contracts to Chinese companies, which they said undermines the authority of civic bodies.

Khurrum Ali, general secretary of the Awami Workers’ Party in Karachi, says various oil exploration blocks in Sindh have also been donated to Chinese companies.

Western companies like British Petroleum have exploited such blocks in the past, he added.

Chinese presence in Balochistan

Baluchistan is Pakistan’s largest province in terms of area, home to the strategically located port of Gwadar, which is run by a Chinese company. The province has witnessed a number of terrorist attacks over the past 17 years, some directed against the Chinese.

The Baloch rebels are fighting against the Pakistani state in an attempt to obtain independence for the region. They often attacked non-Baluchi as well as Baluchi opponents in addition to targeting the police and the army.

While the region is seen as risky for investment, the Chinese seem to have had no qualms so far in funneling money into the province.

They built an airport in Gwadar, as well as a number of other major projects.

Rahim Zafar, a port city resident and former adviser to ex-Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, told DW that the Chinese have set up three factories near the port of Gwadar, which are not part of the CPEC.

They are also involved in the fishing trade, bringing in deep-sea trawlers, catching fish unsustainably and depriving residents of the catch, he added.

Jan Muhammad Buledi, former government spokesperson for Balochistan, told DW that Chinese businessmen are involved in the extraction of marble and minerals through local partners in various parts of the province.

Motivated by cheap labor and high profits?

Lahore-based analyst Ahsan Raza believes that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with around 100 Chinese investors last year encouraged the Chinese to invest in Pakistan.

“The government has reformed the regulatory framework for investors in general and Chinese investors in particular. Thus, they invest in hospitality, information technology, telecommunications, consulting and other sectors,” said Raza.

Shaik believes it is cheap labor and high profit margins that are driving the Chinese to invest in Pakistan.

“There is also less competition because although the government has announced relaxations and privileges for all investors, Western businessmen are not ready to invest in Pakistan.

“In addition, the Chinese can repatriate 100% of the profits because there is no obstacle to reinvestment in the country,” he added.

While some Pakistani businessmen claim that Chinese companies enjoy preferential treatment when it comes to government procurement, the government rejects such claims.

Ruling party parliament member Fazal Muhammad Khan told DW: “We do not give any preferential treatment to Chinese companies and do not distribute any contracts. We take into account conflicts of interest and other factors. And the field is open for both. Chinese and Western companies. ”