Report: Rudy Giuliani on the verge of collapse, ready to go to jail





When we last visited Rudy Giuliani, things didn’t seem so hot for the former federal prosecutor turned prosecutor to Donald Trump turned old man screaming at an empty blender. For starters, he recently saw his home and office raided by federal authorities, who seized nearly a dozen cell phones and computers as part of their criminal investigation into his dealings with Ukraine. Subsequently, his lawyer’s license was suspended in New York and Washington due to the many election lies he told, and in one of the many new books published on Trump, it was reported that when it became clear that Trump was likely to lose, an allegedly intoxicated Giuliani began to cause a stir … telling the other guests that he had strategized for Trump, insisting the campaign should just say we won, which she did. In the midst of it all, Giuliani didn’t even have his cousin-wife’s shoulder to lean on. And sadly, things continue to look pretty bleak for the guy who went from mayor of the Americas to Two weeks before being kicked out of the port authority for disorderly conduct.

On Monday, New York Times Maggie Haberman reported that while Trump has amassed a huge war chest (in part by ripping off his supporters), Giulianis’ financial situation has turned extremely grim (which should probably come as no surprise given that his friends got into crowdfunding. money for his legal defense):

According to Haberman, even though Trump had a heart, which medical professionals say he doesn’t, Denny’s grand slam breakfast can be seen on MRI scans where the blood-pumping organ doesn’t. shouldn’t have pity on Giuliani and spit out money. (Trump’s aides have made it clear that they see no mechanism for paying Giulianis’ legal bills that is not problematic for Trump, and they believe Giuliani has taken actions a lawyer should have known as problematic, even if the customer wanted it, Haberman said in a tweet.)

And speaking of problematic actions, in an interview Friday on the 20th anniversary of September 11, Giuliani deviated from the subject to insist that the criminal investigation against him is illegal and that he did nothing right. wrong, but that he is nonetheless okay with going to jail, something innocent people don’t usually say. By insider:

I did not commit any crime, said Giuliani. And if you think I committed a crime, you’re probably really stupid because you don’t know who I am. Like the guy who put the mafia in jail, the terrorists in jail, put [former mayor] Ed Kochs commissioners in jail and the worst people on Wall Street, I ain’t gonna testify [as an agent]? Giuliani asked, referring to several of the most famous cases he pursued as a prosecutor before his political career.

He also said he was more than willing to go to jail if they wanted to put me in jail. And if they do, they will suffer the consequences in Heaven. I’m not. I did not do anything wrong. When asked why he would be willing to go to jail if he wasn’t guilty, Giuliani replied: Because they lie, they cheat.

Although he claimed he was happy to go to jail, in May a person close to Trump told CNN, Even the most loyal people have their breaking point, and that the prospect of spending time behind bars could cause Giuliani to turn around and cooperate against Trump, saying a change in Giulianis, loyalty wouldn’t shock me at all.

I think we’ve seen more surprising cases of things like that happen, especially with Michael Cohen, the person said.

If you would like to have the Levin Report delivered to your inbox daily, click here to subscribe.

Kevin McCarthy jokes about Nancy Pelosi’s assault

This guy really is the total package. By CNN:

Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joked at an event on Saturday night that it would be hard not to hit House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with the gavel of speakers if the Republicans took control of the chamber midway through 2022 and that he became president. I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi give me that hammer. It will be hard not to hit her with it, McCarthy said in an audio posted to Twitter by a reporter from Main Street Nashville. The Republican leader made the comments after members of the Tennessee congressional delegation handed him an oversized hammer as he showed up at a fundraising event in the state.

Pelosis’s spokesperson and deputy chief of staff quickly condemned the comments. A threat of violence to someone who was the target of a Jan.6 assassination attempt by your fellow Trump supporters is irresponsible and disgusting, Drew Hammill said in a Saturday tweet in response to the news. . The comments also drew a reaction from a number of Congressional Democrats. Violence against women is no laughing matter, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries wrote on Twitter, calling on the House Minority Leader to apologize.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/08/rudy-giuliani-broke-prison The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos