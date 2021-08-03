Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches E-RUPI digital payment solution

August 2, 2021



To ensure seamless delivery of social services, the government today announced the launch of e-RUPI, a digital payment system based on electronic vouchers.

The e-RUPI is a digital, cashless and contactless payment instrument. This is a QR code or an e-Voucher in the form of an SMS chain, which is delivered to the recipient’s mobile. “The voucher e-RUPI will play a major role in strengthening the DBT system,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the launch of the system. He added that e-RUPI will help ensure targeted, transparent and leak-free delivery for all and that it is person and purpose specific.

Prime Minister Modi also said that e-RUPI vouchers can be used as an alternative to cash if an organization wants to help someone with medical treatment, education or other things. “This voucher can be used for Covid-19 treatments. It aims to help the poor sections of society, ”he added.

E-Rupi will allow low cost per person and per goal payments through digital vouchers. These vouchers can be generated by the government or businesses through banking partners. The person and purpose specific payment system platform was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the Department of Financial Services, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the ‘National Health Authority.

“Users of this single, transparent payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payment app, or online banking access, at the service provider,” an earlier statement from the Center said.

How it will work

It will mainly be used to provide services under programs to provide drugs and nutritional support under maternal and child health programs, tuberculosis eradication programs, medicines and diagnostics under programs such as Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidies, among others. The private sector can also take advantage of these digital vouchers as part of their employee wellness and corporate social responsibility programs.

First, a business or government agency will share details of specific people and the purpose for which payments are to be made with partner banks, both private and public lenders. Then, the bank will identify the beneficiaries using their mobile number and assign a voucher to the provider in the name of a given person. The voucher will only be given to this person and can only be used once.