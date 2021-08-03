FACT CHECK: Hoax, President Jokowi buys new official car for IDR 12 billion

Merdeka.com – Information from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) bought a new official car that was fantastically priced during the Covid-19 pandemic circulating on social media. The luxury car is estimated at 12 billion rupees.

In downloads in your account FacebookThere is a photo of someone who looks like President Jokowi sitting in a car. The interior of the car looks luxurious, there is a TV and chairs with footrests.

“This is the real president Ir Joko widodo ..!

People who always considered him a populist leader but now he bought an official Mercy Pullman guard C 600 vehicle at a fantastic price of Rp 12 billion ..> what do you think?“

Liputan6.com

Look for

Started from fact-check Liputan6.com, the research was carried out by uploading an image allegedly Jokowi in a luxury car to the Google Images site.

As a result, similar photos are published in several articles. One of them is an article titled “2016 Mercedes-Maybach S600 First Drive” which was posted on motortrend.com on January 18, 2015.

The following search is performed by entering the keyword “price of the new official presidential car” in the search field of the Google search. As a result, several articles explain the price of the new official car of the President of the Republic of Indonesia.

One of them is an article titled “How Much is the Price of the Official Jokowi Mercy S600 Guard Car?” which was published on kompas.com on August 26, 2019. The article did not mention that the price of a new car for the President of the Republic of Indonesia was 12 billion rupees.

The article contains, President Jokowi’s official Mercedes-Benz S600 Guard car in addition to being luxurious, one of the advantages of the S600 Guard that will accompany Jokowi’s work is in terms of safety.

As is known, Jokowi’s car is said to be specially designed for the security industry, making it bulletproof and explosion-proof.

So, approximately how much does it cost to order a luxury sedan that is Indonesia’s number one official car?

Asked about it, Hari Arifianto, Marketing Communications Assistant (MBI) at Mercedes-Benz Indonesia (MBI), explained that his party could not provide information regarding the award because it was linked to political issues of the main.

“For the price, we can’t say, that’s the realm of principals and state relations. But what is clear is that with special specifications, the costs cannot be equated to those of the standard (S600), “Hari told Kompas.com, Sunday (8/26/2019).

According to Hari, every consumer who purchases Mercy products receives special treatment in the form of the confidentiality of information performed by Daimler.

This is the context because the consumer protection policy in Germany is indeed very strict.

However, before purchasing a car, every consumer, especially those who order specifically, will first be checked against the background of the ordering party.

This means that not everyone can buy Mercy products, especially those with special requests such as Jokowi’s car.

“It’s a business secret, we in Indonesia are like war brokers. But it’s not because of Mr. Jokowi’s car and we can’t disclose the price, indeed every consumer Mercy is protected by Daimler law and Daimler does not sell cars to other people, ”he said Day.

Mercedes-Benz is indeed well known as one of the car manufacturers which offers vehicles with first class safety.

Previously, Jokowi used the Mercy S600 Pullman Guard as the official car. However, the car was a used car from the former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. Jokowi’s official car was reportedly often damaged.

Conclusion

President Jokowi’s information to buy a luxury car worth Rs 12 billion is not true. The photo of Jokowi sitting in a luxury car is the result of manipulation or editing. In fact, President Jokowi’s official car was replaced in 2019.

Don’t be easy to believe and double check all the information you get. Make sure it is from a reliable source so that it can be substantiated.

Reference

https://www.liputan6.com/cek-fakta/read/4621745/cek-fakta-tidak-benar-dalam-foto-ini-jokowi-tour-a-luxury-service-car-for-rp-12-billion

https://otomotif.kompas.com/read/2019/08/26/101732215/berapa-harga-mobil-dinas-jokowi-mercy-s600-guard [lia]