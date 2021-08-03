India must beware of at least four changes that will impact border dispute with China

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army celebrated its 94th founding anniversary on August 1. Formed in 1927, it has grown into the largest armed force in the world, but it is no longer a conventional army centered on the land. Under the leadership of Central Military Commission Chairman Xi Jinping, it embarked on military reforms aimed at making it fully mechanized by 2020, computerized by 2035, and a world-class force by 2049.

He has yet to achieve full mechanization, nor has Xi defined what a world-class force means. But an educated guess is that it would mean being on a par with the armed forces of the United States, Britain, France, Russia and India.

Although China’s main strategic direction is reunification with Taiwan and preparing for the eventuality of the United States during reunification, India and other Indo-Pacific countries are also affected by modernization in course of its strength. India should beware of at least four changes within the PLA.

Border infrastructure

First, China’s Western Theater Command, Tibet Military District, and Xinjiang Military District are responsible for operations at the Sino-Indian border. Over the past two decades, China has built dual-use infrastructure in Tibet to prepare for possible offensive and defensive border operations. This includes upgrading the east-west and north-south highways and building feeder roads to connect Lhasa to border towns.

Since 2015, the PLA has also ordered new weapons and conducted several military exercises to improve interoperability and efficiency. Its combined arms tactical training base Qingtongxia represents the territory occupied by China at Aksai Chin to allow joint training under realistic conditions.

As evidenced by the current stalemate, the PLA is much more capable of forcefully changing the status quo on the border with India. As the force modernizes and connectivity improves, its ability to turn these dead ends into protracted conflict, which is in line with its interests, has increased.

Near and far seas

Second, the Academy of Military Sciences 2013 Science of Military Strategy and Chinas 2015 Defense Whitepaper require the PLA to shift from defense near seas to defense near seas and protection of distant seas, which means protecting its interests. in the Indian Ocean and the Western Pacific Ocean.

China’s footprint in the Indian Ocean has grown significantly over the past two decades. In 1999, there was not a single stopover by the PLA Marines (PLAN) in the Indian Ocean. However, since 2010, PLAN has carried out nearly 20 port visits each year. In its current position of strength, PLAN is able to maintain 18 ships in the region. It already has a naval outpost in Djibouti and could build more soon if we believe the assessment of the US Department of Defense.

India still retains the upper hand in the region as the supply lines for the PLAN and PLA air forces are stretched. But China is keenly aware of its extended deployment limitations and has focused on building larger ships and has introduced new supply ships and strategic heavy lift aircraft and refuellers over the past decade to minimize these. limitations.

Psychological and cybernetic skills

Third, China has created the PLA Strategic Support Force to increase synergies between its space, cyber and electromagnetic spectra. Simply put, this force is responsible for China’s information warfare and electronic countermeasures, cyberattack and defense, and psychological warfare missions. Most likely, his unit 69010, headquartered in Shuimogou District in Urumqi, Xinjiang, is responsible for news and cyber activities in countries in South and Southeast Asia, including India.

The well-known RedFoxtrot group, which has primarily targeted Indian aerospace, defense and telecommunications institutions, may share the operational infrastructure with this unit. The Recorded Future Intelligence Group has also traced Mumbai’s power outage during the ongoing standoff to a China-related threat group called RedEcho. It’s hard to definitively blame PLA for these attacks, but India certainly needs to be much more careful about China’s cyber-offensive capabilities.

Missile systems

Finally, China upgraded its Second Artillery Corps to the PLA rocket force in 2015. The force’s missile systems and rapidly developing space and anti-space capabilities have become essential elements of the capabilities. of China’s emerging power projection. Reports say China has deployed around 16 DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missile launchers near the Xinjiang border during the ongoing standoff. Given the strike ranges of these missiles, India appears to be a potential target.

In addition, these missiles are dual-capacity as they can carry conventional or nuclear warheads, creating dangerous risks of inadvertent escalation. Both countries engage with nuclear non-use-first doctrines, but India’s modest ballistic missile defense capabilities and China’s nuclear ambiguity make it a dangerous development.

Besides these four changes, China’s investment in military technology, big data, drone swarms, and other disruptive and offensive technologies, its military ties to Pakistan, and the campaign being built xiaogong border villages should concern India. While not all of these developments focus on India, they have strategic and tactical implications for the border dispute with India.

