Turkish mothers fleeing Erdogan appeal against “disproportionate and excessive” prison sentence

Two Turkish mothers recently jailed for passport offenses have filed an appeal, claiming their six-month prison terms were too harsh and essentially seeking asylum from the Erdogan regime in Turkey.

On July 28, Rabia Yavuz and Muzekka Deneri were jailed for six months after pleading guilty to offenses relating to the forgery of passports and the use of false passports. Their young children were present in the courtroom when the women were imprisoned and cried out helplessly when their mothers were taken away.

In their appeal, filed this morning, women’s lawyers Jason Grima and Gianluca Cappitta claim that they are teachers who fled their homeland 11 months ago because of their involvement in the Gulen movement accused of ‘participating in the failed 2016 coup against Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The women are said to have been members of the educational wing of the movement.

In their appeal, the lawyers explained that in order to avoid the horrific consequences and atrocities that followed the failed coup, the women fled to Greece. As their documents might not be renewed, they said, they had taken a flight to Brussels which involved a two-hour layover in Malta. As they had used false documents to travel, they were arrested in Malta, charged and after admitting the charge, jailed for six months.

The appeal concerns the sentence, which the lawyers described as “disproportionate and excessive”, believing that a much more equitable and just sentence could have been imposed. The punishment, the lawyers said, both in quality and quantity, failed to strike a balance between retribution and reform that is so dear in modern Maltese criminal justice.

They referred to the 2006 case of Police vs. John Farrugia where a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence was reduced to a community service order.

“The applicants consider that the Court of First Instance should have been much more lenient towards them. As mentioned, the applicants had to flee their native country because of the atrocities that were perpetrated against their movement and their political opinion. They had to do this while looking after their young children.

The lawyers argued that the appellants were not criminals and needed the state’s help, and said it appears the district court failed to take into account the appellants’ fact that the appellants were the mothers of two young children who had no one else to help the miners.

“As a result of this conviction, the minors were also separated from their mothers, with all the trauma that this separation brings.”

The jurisprudence of the court of criminal appeal had established that the court of appeal should not modify the sentence pronounced by the first court unless it is “manifestly proven that the first court did not attach importance to a particular aspect or circumstance ”.

Lawyers argued that there were more lenient sentences handed down in more serious cases where there had been no early admission.

In addition to this, the defense said that since their arrest and incarceration, the women have applied for asylum.

The defense also pointed out that Malta is a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Refugee Convention, which states that “Contracting States shall not impose sanctions, by reason of their illegal entry or presence, on refugees who, coming directly from a territory where their life or freedom has been threatened within the meaning of Article 1, enter or be in their territory without authorization, provided that they report to the authorities without delay and justify their entry or presence illegal.

Lawyers argued that refugees were often unable to legally leave their countries of origin and travel to a safe state. Although the cited law refers to “refugees”, international law and jurisprudence include asylum seekers in this definition.

