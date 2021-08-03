Good eRUPI to make DBT more efficient in digital transactions: PM Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today launched the e-RUPI digital payment solution via video conference, a person and purpose specific digital payment solution. e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said that the right eRUPI will play a huge role in making DBT more efficient in digital transactions in the country and bring a new dimension to digital governance. This will help everyone in a targeted, transparent and leak-free delivery. He said the e-RUPI is a symbol of how India is advancing by connecting people’s lives with technology. He also expressed his joy that this futuristic reform initiative came as the country celebrates Amrit Mahotsav on the 75th anniversary of independence.

He said that in addition to the government, if an organization wants to help someone with their treatment, education or any other job, then they can donate a good eRUPI instead of money. This will ensure that the money he donated is used for the job for which the amount was donated.

The Prime Minister said that eRUPI is a person as well as a specific objective. eRUPI will ensure that the money is used for the purposes for which any assistance or benefit is provided.

The Prime Minister recalled that there was a time when technology was considered the domain of the rich and there was no room for technology in a poor country like India. He remembered that when this government took technology as its mission, it was challenged by political leaders and certain types of experts. He added that today the country has also denied the thinking of these people and proved them wrong. Today, the thought of the country is different, it is new. Today we see technology as a tool to help the poor, a tool for their progress.

The Prime Minister noted how technology brings transparency and integrity in transactions and creates new opportunities and makes them available to the poor. He mentioned that to achieve today’s unique product, the foundation was prepared over the years by creating the JAM system which connected mobile and Aadhaar. The benefits of JAM took a while to be seen to people and we saw how we can help the needy during the lockdown as other countries struggled to help their people, the prime minister said. He noted that in India, more than seventeen and a half lakh crores were transferred directly to people’s accounts through direct benefit transfer. Over three hundred schemas use DBT. 90 Crore Indians somehow benefit in such areas as LPG, rations, medical treatment, scholarships, pensions or payment of wages. 1 lakh 35,000 crore rupees were directly transferred to farmers under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, 85,000 crore rupees for government purchase of wheat were also disbursed in this way. “The biggest advantage of all of this is that 1 lakh 78,000 crore rupees has been prevented from going into the wrong hands,” he added.

The Prime Minister noted that the development of digital transactions in India has empowered the poor and destitute, small businesses, farmers and tribal people. This can be felt in the record 300 crore UPI transactions in July amounting to 6 lakh rupees crore.

The Prime Minister said that India is proving to the world that we are second to none in adopting and adapting to technology. Regarding innovations, the use of technology in the delivery of services, he said that India has the capacity to give global leadership alongside the main countries of the world.

The prime minister said that Prime Minister Svanidhi Yojana has helped more than 23 lakhs street vendors in towns and cities across the country. During this pandemic period, around Rs, 2,300 crore were paid to them.

The Prime Minister said the world recognizes the impact of the work done over the past 6-7 years for digital infrastructure and digital transactions in the country. Especially in India, a huge fintech base has been created which is not present even in developed countries, he added.

